Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show returns this month

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:48 PM August 12, 2022
The Tewin Classic Car & Car Craft Show returned in 2021.

Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show is back on August 21. - Credit: FoT

Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show is back this month, with a host of timeless vehicles on display.

Taking place on Upper Green on Sunday, August 21, more than 450 classic cars will be on show, with crafts and food stalls aplenty too.

Show sponsors, Aston Martin Hatfield and McLaren Hatfield, will also be bringing supercars to add to the vast array of vehicles.

Anne Hall, a member of organisers Friends of Tewin, is excited for the return of the show, saying: “We’re all hoping for a lovely warm day.

“Do come along, there’s something for everyone. The show opens to the public at 12pm and entrance is free. If you’re bringing your car, you can park all afternoon for only £5 per car.

“The event is planned and staged by volunteers and all money raised is distributed to Tewin groups to help improve their facilities.”

