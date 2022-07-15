Updated

Tears For Fears - Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal - have cancelled the remainder of their UK tour, including a date at Hatfield House - Credit: Frank W.Ockenfels 3

Tears for Fears have been forced "with a heavy heart" to cancel the remainder of their UK The Tipping Point Tour, including this month's concert at Hatfield House.

The legendary Everybody Wants to Rule The World duo were due to play an outdoor show in Hatfield Park on Sunday, July 24.

However, a serious rib injury to Curt Smith has forced the group to scrap the remaining dates on their current 2022 UK summer tour.

The Mad World 80s stars had already called off shows at the Lytham Festival, and in Derby, Leeds, Warwick, and Scarborough before announcing the latest news.

Tears for Fears – Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal – posted the tour update on Twitter.

A tweet from the band's official Twitter account stated: "Following further examination of Curt’s rib fracture, doctors have advised that his injury requires strict rest to recover.

"As such, it is with a heavy heart that we share we must cancel the remaining shows of The Tipping Point UK Tour.

"We’ve absolutely loved seeing everyone and performing for you.

"We are so disappointed not to be able to play the shows which we have been looking forward to for so long and can’t wait to be performing for you again. Please contact your point of purchase for a full ticket refund."

Curt Smith thanked fans on Twitter for their support and further explained the extent of his rib injury.

He tweeted: "Thank you for the outpouring of get well messages!! I’m so disappointed. The last week has been horribly depressing, not knowing why the pain wasn’t subsiding & knowing everyone has been waiting to hear. It took a trip to London & an ultrasound to finally see the clear fracture.

"The good news is that I now know & it will heal. As you’ll see - eventually it was pretty obvious why I was in so much pain. Again - thank you so much for understanding & caring!!!"

Tears for Fears first found fame back in 1982 with single Mad World, the video for which was filmed on the Knebworth Park estate in Hertfordshire.

The single was taken from debut album The Hurting, and reached number three in the charts. The Hurting topped the UK album charts.

Tears For Fears single Mad World. The video for the single was filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House. Picture: Alan Davies - Credit: Alan Davies

The group's second album, Songs From the Big Chair, included hit singles Mothers Talk, Shout, Everybody Wants to Rule the World, Head over Heels, and I Believe.

The record topped the US Billboard chart and singles Shout and Everybody Wants to Rule the World were also American number one hits.

Tears for Fears released The Tipping Point, their seventh studio album, earlier this year, reaching both the UK and US top tens.

Tears For Fears have been forced to cancel the remaining dates of their The Tipping Point summer 2022 UK tour. - Credit: AEG Presents



