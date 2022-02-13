Jersey's Best, a tribute to the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and Want U Back, a tribute to Take That, can be seen in concert at Welwyn Civic Centre. - Credit: Supplied by Tait Productions

A double bill of tributes to Take That and Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons can be enjoyed in Welwyn.

Welwyn Civic Centre will host Want U Back, a top Take That tribute, and Jersey's Best on Saturday, February 26.

Although from different eras, Take That and Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons have one thing in common: plenty of well-known and much-loved hits.

When New Kids on the Block were taking the music world by storm, Britain had nothing to rival their success.

That’s what inspired Manchester-based impresario Nigel Martin-Smith to audition young lads for what would become the greatest boy band of all time.

He had the nucleus of the group in the shape of talented, but unknown, singer-songwriter Gary Barlow and he needed to surround him with other talent.

He auditioned and signed Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Mark Owen but his masterstroke was talking a chance on the brash, raw-talented 16-year-old Robbie Williams.

It was an explosive, volatile combination of five young men who would conquer the musical world.

Originally the band was called The Cutest Rush and was then changed to Kick It! Before they settled on the Take That name which would be on the lips of every music-loving teenage girl for decades and by combining the high-energy dance routines with Gary’s incredible ballad writing they also drew in an older audience.

In fact, their audience has grown older with them and they are now a 'man band' that still sells out stadiums.

Fans can see Want U Back perform Take That's greatest hits in Welwyn as well as a Four Seasons tribute.

Thirty years before the concept of boy bands became a money-spinner, a group of lads in Newark, New Jersey, got together and started to make beautiful music and their hits are still floor-fillers all over the world.

Previously called the Four Lovers, they took their now iconic name of the Four Seasons from a local bowling alley and in 1970 they became Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Their hits are all household favourites: Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like a Man, Since I Don’t Have You, Rag Doll, Silence is Golden, the list goes on and on.

Incorporating the vintage sound with tributes to The Overtones, Jersey's Best gives the full Jersey Boys experience.

Tickets for the tribute night are on sale via https://buytickets.at/taitproductions/587957