Doug Brooker as Sydney Stock and Maureen Davies as Nell Stock in Sydney and the Old Girl, which can be seen in the Barn Theatre Studio in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: John Davies

The world premiere of a non-professional production of an acclaimed play can be seen at the Barn Studio in Welwyn Garden City.

With a growing reputation for doing remarkable things with unusual plays, think Equus and Mammals, Barn Studio continues the season with Eugene O’Hare’s Sydney and the Old Girl.

Hailed by critics as "a fearless new playwright with a singular voice", the Irish playwright and screenwriter is also an actor of some repute who created the role of Magennis in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, which debuted at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2017.

Sydney and the Old Girl is one of two O’Hare plays that premiered to critical and public acclaim in 2019 at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park, the other being The Weatherman, which showed two misfits caught up in a murky sex-trade.

This one, another dark comedy, peeks through the relationship between malevolent mum, Nell Stock, played at the Park by Miriam Margolyes, and her paranoid middle-aged son, Sydney.

After 50 years cooped up in the same shabby East London flat where ghosts of a hard life still linger, the points scored in never-ending arguments continue to bind the pair together.

But Sydney has his own plans on how to end it once and for all. And then there’s the not-so-simple matter of the inheritance…

Belinda Gee directs a cast of three in her fifth Studio production at the Barn.

She said: "I went to see it at The Park and was enthralled by the play, which sold out every performance, and received nightly standing ovations.

"I left the theatre knowing that I wanted to bring it to the Barn Studio as soon as it was available, not knowing then that I would be directing the world premiere of the non-professional production.

"Of course, we don’t have Miriam Margolyes, but we do have the experienced and talented Maureen Davies taking on the role of Nell.

"She is joined by Louise Bateman as Fee, who really should be seen more on the Barn stage, and newcomer Doug Brooker, who is a wonderful find."

Sydney and the Old Girl runs in the Barn Studio from Wednesday, February 16 to Saturday, February 19 at 8pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01707 324300 or online at www.barntheatre.co.uk. With unreserved seating capacity of 50, you’re advised to book early.