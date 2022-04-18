Ally and Davy from Sunshine on Leith, Green Room's next production in Potters Bar. - Credit: Green Room Productions

Following their hugely successful production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in February, local theatre company Green Room Productions returns to the Potters Bar stage in May.

Green Room will be back at the Wyllyotts Theatre from Tuesday, May 3 to Saturday, May 7 with a big burst of sunshine, in the form of the utterly joyous musical Sunshine on Leith.

This is a foot-stamping, hand-clapping show featuring the songs of The Proclaimers.

The story centres on best friends and squaddies, Ally and Davy, returning home from Afghanistan to civilian life.

In the excitement of their return, there are challenges too, not least for Davy’s parents Rab and Jean, who are about to celebrate 30 years of marriage.

Woven into this ultimately life-affirming tale are The Proclaimers’ songs including I’m On My Way and Letter From America, the title song, Sunshine on Leith, and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

The stage show won ‘Best New Musical’ at the UK Theatre Awards in 2007, and in 2013 was turned into a successful feature film, of the same title, starring Jane Horrocks.

Alastair Woodgate, of Green Room, said: “This is the type of show we all need just at the moment.

"It’s a story that celebrates love in all its forms. It’s also about what we think of as home. And it’s about real lives and everyday experiences.

"It will make you laugh, it will make you cry, and it could well make you want to get up and dance.

"We reckon you will leave with your heart warmed, humming the tunes of The Proclaimers as you make your way home.”

A talented line-up of principals from the local area have been assembled for this production, together with a 24-strong ensemble.

“The company has so enjoyed rehearsing this show and perfecting our Scottish accents,” says Alastair “and we can’t wait to share the joy of this musical with you, our audience.”

“You don’t have to walk 500 miles for the joy of live theatre,” adds Alastair, “you don’t even have to head into London: it’s right here on your doorstep at the Wyllyotts Theatre.”

Sunshine on Leith runs from Tuesday May 3 to Saturday, May 7, with performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The Saturday evening show will be a signed performance.

For tickets call the Wyllyotts box office on 01707 645005 or visit www.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk.

The Proclaimers will be appearing in Hatfield this summer at the Folk by the Oak festival.

Sunshine on Leith can be seen at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. - Credit: Green Room



