Published: 9:37 AM July 19, 2021

Circus acts, stilt walkers and much more will be entertaining Welwyn Hatfield families as part of a summer of fun in the borough.

Residents can look forward to sensational circus acts and world food that have been added to upcoming weekends as part of a busy summer of events including both the WelHat Sports Healthy Hub Festival and BIG Summer 2021.

The weekend activities are part of a 'welcome back’ drive to encourage people into town centres as COVID-19 restrictions ease, using a government grant allocated to local authorities up and down the country.

You will be able to enjoy circus acts performing in the town centre. - Credit: www.kayphotography.co.uk / Supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Councillor Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Council, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to go further for our residents this summer with the extra events, and our way of saying thank you after the tremendous resilience our communities have shown over the past 16 months.

“The circus acts will add a real zing, and the WelHat Sports Healthy Hub Festival and BIG Summer are a great excuse to get back out and enjoy our town centres, parks and local facilities."

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield will be turned into an unforgettable carnival atmosphere over consecutive weekends, with stilt walkers, clowns, games, refreshments and delicious world food, bringing a melting pot of diverse flavours to the mix.

These events will form part of the planned summer of fun alongside the WelHat Sports Healthy Hub Festival and BIG Summer.

Clown stilt walkers. - Credit: Supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The WelHat Sports Healthy Hub Festival kicks off today (Monday, July 19) for two weeks and aims to promote wellbeing and physical activity, as well as promoting Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield town centres and all the local amenities available.

Highlights of the festival include Try an Olympic Sport Day, yoga and Pilates classes held outside in WGC town centre, while Hatfield’s White Lion Square will host Baby & Buggy exercise and body conditioning.

There are also wellbeing sessions such as Stress Less Footy at Birchwood and Youth drop-ins at The Hive in Hatfield.

Welwyn Hatfield’s annual BIG Summer campaign runs from August 2 to August 22 and there’s plenty to keep younger residents amused with favourites such as Graffiti Art, Pump Track and Xplorer, alongside new activities like inflatable bumper cars and Mad Science sessions.

Cllr Kingsbury added: “There’s definitely something for everyone, so just come along to see what’s happening on weekends.

"For all Big Summer events please use our online calendar as some events will need to be booked in advance.”

Find out all about the events on offer for BIG Summer 2021 at https://one.welhat.gov.uk/bigsummer



