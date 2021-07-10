Published: 1:00 PM July 10, 2021

You can enjoy the animals after hours at Paradise Wildlife Park this summer at the Hertfordshire zoo's new Summer Evenings at Paradise. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Fancy seeing lions, tigers, meerkats and much more as the sun goes down?

Well you can at Paradise Wildlife Park this summer.

The Hertfordshire zoo launches Summer Evenings in Paradise later this month.

Tiger Siberia with her paws out at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

These special evenings will be held every Friday and Saturday from July 30 to August 28. You can enter from 6.30pm, with the park closing its gates at 9.30pm.

Visitors to the Zoological Society of Hertfordshire site in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, can enjoy after-hours access to World of Animals, World of Dinosaurs and the outside play areas.

You can see PWP's wonderful animals and animatronic dinosaurs during the famous summer golden hour.

So kick back and relax in the park's bean bag galore chill-out zones, with the incredible sound of Moto, the white lion, roaring in the distance.

Moto the white lion at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

There will be ice cream, food and Pimm's for hungry and thirsty guests, while live music, African drummers and street performers will keep people entertained.

Entry costs £12 per member and £15 for general admission. Under twos go free and will not require a ticket.

Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park will be open after hours for Summer Evenings in Paradise. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

One of the big cats in the pool in the Land of the Tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Lions Moto and Zuri at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Cam Whitnall



