Enjoy Summer Evenings in Paradise at top Hertfordshire wildlife park
- Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park
Fancy seeing lions, tigers, meerkats and much more as the sun goes down?
Well you can at Paradise Wildlife Park this summer.
The Hertfordshire zoo launches Summer Evenings in Paradise later this month.
These special evenings will be held every Friday and Saturday from July 30 to August 28. You can enter from 6.30pm, with the park closing its gates at 9.30pm.
Visitors to the Zoological Society of Hertfordshire site in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, can enjoy after-hours access to World of Animals, World of Dinosaurs and the outside play areas.
You can see PWP's wonderful animals and animatronic dinosaurs during the famous summer golden hour.
So kick back and relax in the park's bean bag galore chill-out zones, with the incredible sound of Moto, the white lion, roaring in the distance.
There will be ice cream, food and Pimm's for hungry and thirsty guests, while live music, African drummers and street performers will keep people entertained.
Entry costs £12 per member and £15 for general admission. Under twos go free and will not require a ticket.
Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate.