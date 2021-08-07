Gallery
Spot yourself in our picture gallery from Paradise Wildlife Park's new Summer Evenings in Paradise event
African drummers, stilt walkers and live music are all entertaining visitors to Paradise Wildlife Park's new after-hours event Summer Evenings in Paradise.
Running Fridays and Saturdays until the end of August, families can enjoy the Hertfordshire zoo after its normal closing time.
"It was fantastic to see our guests relaxed and enjoying the event after many months of lockdown," said PWP's public relations manager Anna Tank after the opening weekend of the after-hours event.
"We hosted the fabulous African drummers, live music, giraffe and zebra stilt walkers, face painters and even a bubbleologist!"
Anna added: "As you walked through our wisteria adorned fairy light tunnel, you could feel the buzz of excitement and community."
The wildlife park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, was bursting with festivities.
African drummers, One Drum, got the party spirit going with beautifully authentic and fun music.
The giraffe and zebra stilt walkers towered over ticket holders and there were clouds of bubbles from the very talented bubbleologist entertaining guests.
Visitors could also enjoy live acoustic sets and a glass of Pimm's as the gates to both World of Animals and World of Dinosaurs were opened into the evening.
You could even hear Moto, the park's white lion, roaring in the low summer sunshine.
Paradise Wildlife Park's family-friendly Summer Evenings run every Friday and Saturday to August 28 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.