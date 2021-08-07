News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Spot yourself in our picture gallery from Paradise Wildlife Park's new Summer Evenings in Paradise event

Alan Davies

Published: 8:44 PM August 7, 2021    Updated: 8:58 PM August 7, 2021
African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

African drummers, stilt walkers and live music are all entertaining visitors to Paradise Wildlife Park's new after-hours event Summer Evenings in Paradise.

Running Fridays and Saturdays until the end of August, families can enjoy the Hertfordshire zoo after its normal closing time.

"It was fantastic to see our guests relaxed and enjoying the event after many months of lockdown," said PWP's public relations manager Anna Tank after the opening weekend of the after-hours event. 

"We hosted the fabulous African drummers, live music, giraffe and zebra stilt walkers, face painters and even a bubbleologist!"

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Anna added: "As you walked through our wisteria adorned fairy light tunnel, you could feel the buzz of excitement and community."

The wildlife park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, was bursting with festivities.

African drummers, One Drum, got the party spirit going with beautifully authentic and fun music.

Stilt walkers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Stilt walkers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

The giraffe and zebra stilt walkers towered over ticket holders and there were clouds of bubbles from the very talented bubbleologist entertaining guests.

Visitors could also enjoy live acoustic sets and a glass of Pimm's as the gates to both World of Animals and World of Dinosaurs were opened into the evening.

A bubbleologist at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

A bubbleologist at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

You could even hear Moto, the park's white lion, roaring in the low summer sunshine.

Paradise Wildlife Park's family-friendly Summer Evenings run every Friday and Saturday to August 28 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.


Live music at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Live music at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Hop on the dino train at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Hop on the dino train at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Youngsters at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Youngsters at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Youngsters at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Youngsters at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Enjoy a Pimm's at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Enjoy a Pimm's at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

African drummers at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

You can visit World of Dinosaurs while enjoying Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

You can visit World of Dinosaurs while enjoying Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A bubbleologist at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

A bubbleologist at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Meeting a dinosaur at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Meeting a dinosaur at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Live music at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Live music at Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A family enjoying Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

A family enjoying Summer Evenings in Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A tiger in the pool at Land of the Tigers at Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

A tiger in the pool at Land of the Tigers at Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park


