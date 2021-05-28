Video
The Subways to play Young For Eternity gig at The Horn in St Albans
- Credit: The Horn
The Subways will return to St Albans live music venue The Horn in September for a gig.
The Welwyn Garden City rock band are down to play the Victoria Street venue on Thursday, September 16.
The concert by frontman, guitarist, songwriter and producer Billy Lunn and bassist Charlotte Cooper will see the group play debut album Young For Eternity in full.
In announcing the new show, The Horn posted on Instagram: "We are delighted to be able to confirm that The Subways will be returning to The Horn, St Albans on Thursday 16 September for an intimate tour warm-up show!"
The Subways released Young For Eternity 16 years ago and the album features anthem Rock & Roll Queen, which is the soundtrack to Ladbrokes' new European Championship ad.
Tickets for the gig at The Horn went on sale today (Friday, May 28).
Visit The Horn's website www.thehorn.co.uk for ticket details.
