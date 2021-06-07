Video

Published: 7:35 PM June 7, 2021

In a galaxy far, far away...

Stormtroopers paraded at Elstree Studios on Saturday where the original Star Wars movies were made.

American production company Lucasfilm celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, having been founded by visionary filmmaker George Lucas in 1971.

Lucasfilm is home to some of the world’s favourite film franchises, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

Elstree Studios managing director Roger Morris at the Stormtrooper parade - Credit: Elstree Studios

The original Star Wars trilogy – now called Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – were made in Hertsmere at Elstree Studios.

The first three Indiana Jones blockbusters – Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade – were also filmed at Elstree Studios, as were Willow and Labyrinth, the latter starring David Bowie.

George Lucas’ successful time at Elstree Studios in the 1980s, as well as his support for the ‘Save Our Studios’ Campaign in the 1990s, lead to the naming of the George Lucas Stages 1 & 2, which were opened by HRH Prince Charles in 1999.

At the weekend, Elstree Studios partnered with the UK Garrison, a division of the 501st Legion, which is an all-volunteer organisation bringing together Star Wars costume enthusiasts, to host a flag parade in celebration of the 50th anniversary.

‘Darth Vader’, ‘Krennic’ and over 20 Stormtroopers in various costume varieties were “welcomed” to the Elstree Studios lot by Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios.

Mr Morris, dressed as a Jedi Knight, ensured that they were kept in order.

He said: “Elstree Studios is proud to have been the original home of Star Wars – such an important part of our legacy.

"We welcome this initiative to support education by Lucasfilm and the Star Wars support groups such as 501st Legion.

"We hope to do more work with them to raise the profile of the charitable work they do.”

An aerial shot of the George Lucas Stages at Elstree Studios. - Credit: Archant

The Star Wars flag parade was livestreamed to raise money for Lucasfilm’s chosen charity, FIRST.

FIRST aims to engage young people in STEM education and to encourage the next generation of science and technology innovators in over 100 countries around the world.

Donations can be made to FIRST at https://bit.ly/501stCelebrates