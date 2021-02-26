News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Line-up set to be announced for Herts music festival's 15th birthday party

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 8:53 PM February 26, 2021   
Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Ania Shrimpton

The Standon Calling main stage in 2019. The festival is set to return this July.

Organisers will announce the headliners and line-up for an annual Hertfordshire music festival next week.

Now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the roadmap for exiting lockdown, promoters of Standon Calling's 15th birthday party are set to reveal this year's eagerly awaited line-up.

The festival, which was postponed last summer, is set to take place in the Hertfordshire countryside at Standon Lordship from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling. The festival has postponed this summer's event and wi

The main stage at 2019's Standon Calling. The festival was postponed last summer and will now take place in July 2021.

Festival-goers will discover on Thursday, March 4 the event's three headliners for 2021 along with other live acts, DJs, comedy and family entertainment.

The impending line-up announcement was confirmed on the independent music and arts festival's social media pages.

In a newsletter, Standon Calling organisers said: "We can promise you that this year's festival will be special.

"We have an incredible line up in store and the atmosphere is going to be like nothing felt before."

Standon Calling also posted on Instagram: "See you in the fields of Standon for a party that's worth the wait!"

 

Tickets for the festival are selling fast.

Visit https://linktr.ee/standoncalling for more details.⠀

Standon Calling

