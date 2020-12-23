Music festival line-up announcement coming soon

Published: 5:46 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 6:06 PM December 23, 2020

Standon Calling 2019. The festival is due to return in the summer of 2021 - Credit: KoLAB Studios

Organisers of Hertfordshire festival Standon Calling are set to reveal the first acts on the 2021 line-up.

The independent music and arts festival was forced to cancel its 'Party of All Time' this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Standon Calling is now scheduled to return to the fields of Standon Lordship in the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25, 2021, for its delayed 15th birthday party.

Primal Scream, Hot Chip and Bombay Bicycle Club were due to headline the 2020 summer spectacular.

The first line-up announcement for 2021 is coming early in the New Year.

Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Ania Shrimpton - Credit: Ania Shrimpton

A Standon Calling newsletter said: "We hope you're as excited as we are to celebrate a New Year and the return of Standon Calling.

"We're starting 2021 as we mean to go on with our first big announcement landing early in the New Year - it's going to be epic!"

The festival also posted on its Instagram page: "Get ready for Standon Calling 2021! 🎉 Tickets on sale now from just £24 a month.

"We can't wait to see you for a weekend of electrifying music, joyous family entertainment, side-splitting comedy and so much more!"

⠀

For more, visit standon-calling.com⠀

⠀