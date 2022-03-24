The Standon Calling festival main stage. - Credit: Photography by Khris Cowley for Here & Now

Organisers have added more names to the gender-balanced line-up of this year's Standon Calling festival in Hertfordshire.

Razorlight have been added to the Standon Calling 2022 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist

Joining the festival's biggest line-up yet will be chart-topping rockers Razorlight and Hertfordshire rising star Declan McKenna among others.

Taking place at Standon Lordship from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24, the full line-up also reveals Standon Calling is the first mainstream UK festival to achieve the Keychange pledge with 50 per cent female or non-binary artists booked across all stages.

Declan McKenna has been added to the Standon Calling 2022 festival line-up - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist

Festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: "Seeing the full line-up poster in all of its glory is one of my favourite moments in the lead up to the festival.

"Every year I get a real sense of how the festival is evolving from year to year and this year particularly there’s so much to be excited about.

"I’m particularly proud of the whole team’s efforts in booking our biggest, most genre-spanning, and gender representative line-ups yet.

"I’m starting to imagine the weekend playing out and I really look forward to bringing it all to life this summer!”

With over 40 new names joining an already packed poster, all you need to know for where and when to find your favourite acts across the four-day weekend is unveiled here with stage and day splits revealed.

Declan McKenna is set to make a huge appearance on the main stage on Saturday night.

Declan McKenna has been added to the Standon Calling 2022 festival line-up - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist

Growing up down the road in Cheshunt, Declan’s star has risen in the last few years and he follows in a rich tradition of Standon Calling hosting hometown heroes with the likes of George Ezra gracing the main stage back in 2018, and Welwyn Garden City’s The Subways appearing on the Thursday this year.

Also hitting the main stage on Saturday and joining the line-up today are indie-rock icons Razorlight.

Having recently reunited their classic line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo to work on their fifth studio album, this band are no strangers to the biggest UK arenas. Expect to hear hits America, Somewhere Else and Golden Touch.

Getting the Standon party started early are Thursday headliners Madness, who hand over to the effervescent pop-star Anne-Marie on Friday night.

Anne-Marie has been announced as one of the headliners of Standon Calling 2022 festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Loyle Carner makes his mark on Saturday evening and closing the show with an epic display are Primal Scream on Sunday night.

The likes of Craig David Presents TS5, Sigrid, Sugababes, Example, John Grant and more will also be playing the main arena across the weekend.

The Standon Calling 2022 festival stage and day splits have been revealed. - Credit: Standon Calling

Elsewhere, exciting new names join the Laundry Meadows bill today, from The Mysterines to the buzzy new Lime Garden. They join the previously announced Sleaford Mods, Kojey Radical, The Cribs, Yard Act, Kelly Lee Owens and more all coming together in the Hertfordshire countryside this summer.

This year Standon Calling not only adds an additional main stage headliner on the Thursday, but also introduces an entirely new stage.

Announced this week, The Dive Bar will be the new home for the most exciting breaking acts hosted in association with Dork.

Its inaugural outing features Snapped Ankles, Melt Yourself Down, Pongo, Nine8 Collective, Kojaque, Scalping, Soccer96, Art School Girlfriend, Malady, Keg and a special guest TBA.

Later into the evening The Dive Bar opens up the Rock 'N Roll Pharmacy curated by The Great Brain Robbery, featuring Acid Klaus, Cleaning Women, Oh My God! It’s The Church, secret sets, cabaret shows and many more.

As a result of the festival’s ongoing work with Keychange since 2018, Standon Calling has this year achieved a fully gender-balanced line-up and stands.





Commenting on the positive news, Francine Gorman, Keychange project manager (UK), said: "Standon Calling are setting a great example to the global festival community by giving under-represented artists their rightful space on a prominent festival stage.

"We hope that others will be encouraged to follow suit and to take positive action towards achieving gender equality throughout the music industry."

Further highlighting this change, the Friday night Electric Willows line-up hosts an all female/non-binary bill of DJs including Annie Mac, Logic1000, Jamz Supernova, Elkka, India Jordan, Grove (DJ set) and Tailor Jae.

The Cowshed on Saturday night is curated by the 24 Hour Garage Girls ft. Shosh, Leanne Louise X Kelsey.

Over on The Independent’s Laundry Meadows second stage, the Sunday night line-up similarly features exclusively female and non-binary acts including Self Esteem, Ezra Furman, CMAT, Bessie Turner, Dry Cleaning, Bimini and Lime Garden.

Elsewhere on Electric Willows you’ll find the likes of Grandmaster Flash, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Jodie Harsh, Artful Dodger, DJ Yoda, Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy and more, with Hospitality and Secretsundaze bookending the weekend at the Cowshed with their own curated mix of DJs.

The party vibes don’t stop there, with The Cuban Brothers, Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno, Club De Fromage and even the Fromage Juniors Kids Disco happening throughout the weekend.

The Lawn Stage in partnership with Agile Rabbit reveals a fascinating programme of inspiring and educational talks, conversations and live podcasts spanning the wondrous world of science, history and more.

Headliners this year include environmentalist and diversity activist Dr Mya-Rose Craig, aka Bird Girl, evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, and A History of Witches and Witchcraft.

Coming soon is a full line-up of comedy for those up for a laugh on The Lawn!

There's also the festival's famous dog show, themed costume parade, swimming pool and hot tubs to enjoy, all alongside an incredible array of food and drink on offer.

Standon Calling tickets are on sale now, and are available from www.standon-calling.com/tickets

The Standon Calling 2022 full line-up has been revealed. - Credit: Standon Calling



