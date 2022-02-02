Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream to headline Standon Calling 2022 festival in Hertfordshire
Standon Calling organisers have announced three more main stage headliners – Loyle Carner, Anne-Marie and Primal Scream – for the 2022 festival in Hertfordshire.
They join the previously announced Madness – who are set to appear as the festival’s first ever Thursday headliner – on the bill set for Standon Lordship from July 21 to Sunday, July 24.
The rest of the eclectic line-up is packed with some of the best in pop, rock, indie, hip hop, electronic and dance music.
With the Hertfordshire music and arts festival extended to four full days this summer, the Standon Calling 2022 line-up will also feature the likes of Craig David Presents TS5, Sigrid, John Grant, Example, Sleaford Mods, Sugababes, Yard Act, Kojey Radical, The Cribs, Dry Cleaning, Pigs X7, Akala, Sad Night Dynamite, Olivia Dean, Bob Vylan, and even a live show from RuPaul's Drag Race UK’s Bimini.
On the electronic front, there will be sets from Annie Mac, Basement Jaxx (DJs), hip hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash, and Jamz Supernova.
With a 'Who Let The Toys Out?' story for 2022, the festival's family entertainment includes the return of Horrible Histories and Dick & Dom DJ Battle, along with Mr Motivator.
Standon Calling festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: “After the joy of bringing everyone together against the odds in 2021 we could not be more pleased to share this unbelievable line-up for 2022.
"So many incredible artists are coming to Standon for the very first time, and with each year we get to enjoy this magical weekend with new and old friends from all around the UK!
"Standon Calling really is for everyone and this year we’re excited to bring you our most eclectic line-up to date!”
Tickets are on sale now via http://standon-calling.com/tickets
True to its inclusive and diverse nature, Standon delivers above and beyond for its 16th edition this summer.
Anne-Marie, the effervescent pop star from neighbouring Essex, will perform one of her first major headline spots at Standon Calling.
With hits such as Rockabye, Friends, 2022, Don't Play and her collaborations with One Direction’s Niall Horan, she’ll have the whole crowd singing along from start to finish.
The one and only Loyle Carner performed at Standon Calling back in 2018.
The Mercury Prize and Brit Award-nominated hip hop star is now top of the bill for his return to Standon Lordship this July.
Closing the final night will be Primal Scream with their glittering back catalogue of genre bending psych-rock.
Famed for album Screamadelica, they were initially booked to play the 2020 Standon Calling festival that was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rebooked for 2021, their Sunday night headline slot last year was cancelled due to the terrific storm that struck the Herts festival site, causing the event to end prematurely.
Led by frontman Bobby Gillespie, the Loaded and Movin' On Up rockers will be hoping it is third time lucky in July.
Across multiple stages of music, comedy, late night DJs and a whole host of family entertainment, parades and more, Standon Calling is revealing an enormous wealth of talent in today's announcement.
Feel-good UK garage hits from Craig David Presents TS5 will perfectly complement Sigrid’s uplifting Scandi bangers, while the fascinating American performer, singer and songwriter John Grant and the ever euphoric Example serve up shows for the ages.
Head over to Laundry Meadows and discover the hottest new music and most exhilarating alternative acts for 2022.
Topping this much-loved stage will be Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods and the uncompromising and potent modern poet Kojey Radical.
Meanwhile Self Esteem, the performer behind Prioritise Pleasure, 2021’s most critically acclaimed album, is set to deliver a triumphant set filled with empowering, honest pop.
Yard Act, the post-punk band from Leeds who stormed the charts with their debut album in January, sit alongside the likes of BBC Sound of 2022 shortlisted rapper Enny, the convention-blurring techno producer Kelly Lee Owens, and the Sex Education soundtrack master Ezra Furman.
These join the likes of Billy Nomates, queer avant-pop performer Lynks, visceral Newcastle rock band Pigs x7, and Gen-Z’s Irish country pop sensation CMAT.
And if that’s not enough, Standon Calling is excited to reveal a very special guest live set from RuPaul's Drag Race UK’s Bimini.
With more announcements still to come, Standon Calling continues the festival’s positive steps towards their Keychange gender parity pledge this year.
As part of this commitment, Standon Calling promoters are revealing an all-female / non-binary line-up for both Electric Willows on Friday night and Laundry Meadows on Sunday.
Weekend camping and Thursday day tickets for Standon Calling 2022 are on sale now and available via the website at http://www.standon-calling.com/tickets
STANDON CALLING 2022 FESTIVAL LINE-UP
MADNESS | ANNE-MARIE
LOYLE CARNER | PRIMAL SCREAM
CRAIG DAVID PRESENT TS5 | SIGRID
SLEAFORD MODS | SUGABABES | SELF ESTEEM | KOJEY RADICAL
JOHN GRANT | EXAMPLE | THE CRIBS | EZRA FURMAN | GABRIELLE
KELLY LEE OWENS | YARD ACT | AKALA | DRY CLEANING | BJÖRN AGAIN
PIGS X7 | THE SUBWAYS | SAM RYDER | SAM TOMPKINS | BILLY NOMATES
ENNY | LYNKS | THE SKINTS | DUB PISTOLS | NADIA ROSE | OLIVIA DEAN | MATT MALTESE
BIMINI | PONGO | SAD NIGHT DYNAMITE | BOB VYLAN | CMAT
NUHA RUBY RA | BESSIE TURNER | KING CHARLES |
SOMEBODY’S CHILD | LUCY BLUE | SWIM SCHOOL
ELECTRONIC
ANNIE MAC | BASEMENT JAXX (DJ) | GRANDMASTER FLASH
LOGIC1000 | JAMZ SUPERNOVA | JODIE HARSH | DJ YODA
ELKKA | INDIA JORDAN | 220 KID | YUNG SINGH
TROJAN SOUND SYSTEM | FLEETMAC WOOD | DEMI RIQUISIMO | DEFECT JAYDEE
PARTY
THE CUBAN BROTHERS | CLUB DE FROMAGE | BOWIE DISCO
FEELING GLOOMY | UNCLE FUNKS DISCO INFERNO | BEEFY MELONS | DIG IT SOUNDSYSTEM
FAMILY
HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE TUDORS | DICK & DOM: DJ BATTLE | MR MOTIVATOR MBE
CLUB DE FROMAGE KIDS DISCO | FLYING SEAGULLS | RHUBARB THEATRE COSMIC CRAFTING | MORTIMER NANNIES
PLUS
COMEDY | DOG SHOW | SWIMMING POOL | COSTUME PARADE | HOT TUBS | WELLBEING | TALKS | WORKSHOPS | CIRCUS ACTS | CABARET | STREET FOOD + MORE.