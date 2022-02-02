Primal Scream, left, and Anne-Marie, right, have been announced as two of the headliners of Standon Calling 2022 festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: sam@samchristmas.co.uk / Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Standon Calling organisers have announced three more main stage headliners – Loyle Carner, Anne-Marie and Primal Scream – for the 2022 festival in Hertfordshire.

Anne-Marie will headline the main stage at Standon Calling 2022 festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

They join the previously announced Madness – who are set to appear as the festival’s first ever Thursday headliner – on the bill set for Standon Lordship from July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

The rest of the eclectic line-up is packed with some of the best in pop, rock, indie, hip hop, electronic and dance music.

The Standon Calling 2022 line-up includes Craig David Presents TS5 - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

With the Hertfordshire music and arts festival extended to four full days this summer, the Standon Calling 2022 line-up will also feature the likes of Craig David Presents TS5, Sigrid, John Grant, Example, Sleaford Mods, Sugababes, Yard Act, Kojey Radical, The Cribs, Dry Cleaning, Pigs X7, Akala, Sad Night Dynamite, Olivia Dean, Bob Vylan, and even a live show from RuPaul's Drag Race UK’s Bimini.

DJ Annie Mac is set to appear at Standon Calling 2022 in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

On the electronic front, there will be sets from Annie Mac, Basement Jaxx (DJs), hip hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash, and Jamz Supernova.

Basement Jaxx will perform a DJ set at Standon Calling. - Credit: Jean-Luc Brouard

With a 'Who Let The Toys Out?' story for 2022, the festival's family entertainment includes the return of Horrible Histories and Dick & Dom DJ Battle, along with Mr Motivator.

Standon Calling festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: “After the joy of bringing everyone together against the odds in 2021 we could not be more pleased to share this unbelievable line-up for 2022.

"So many incredible artists are coming to Standon for the very first time, and with each year we get to enjoy this magical weekend with new and old friends from all around the UK!

"Standon Calling really is for everyone and this year we’re excited to bring you our most eclectic line-up to date!”

Tickets are on sale now via http://standon-calling.com/tickets

True to its inclusive and diverse nature, Standon delivers above and beyond for its 16th edition this summer.

Anne-Marie has been announced as one of the headliners of Standon Calling 2022 festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Anne-Marie, the effervescent pop star from neighbouring Essex, will perform one of her first major headline spots at Standon Calling.

With hits such as Rockabye, Friends, 2022, Don't Play and her collaborations with One Direction’s Niall Horan, she’ll have the whole crowd singing along from start to finish.

London rapper Loyle Carner has progressed from playing Standon Calling in 2018 to headlining the main stage this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

The one and only Loyle Carner performed at Standon Calling back in 2018.

The Mercury Prize and Brit Award-nominated hip hop star is now top of the bill for his return to Standon Lordship this July.

Hip hop star Loyle Carner has been named as one of this year's Standon Calling 2022 main stage headliners. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Closing the final night will be Primal Scream with their glittering back catalogue of genre bending psych-rock.

Famed for album Screamadelica, they were initially booked to play the 2020 Standon Calling festival that was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Primal Scream will headline Standon Calling 2022 in Hertfordshire. - Credit: sam@samchristmas.co.uk

Rebooked for 2021, their Sunday night headline slot last year was cancelled due to the terrific storm that struck the Herts festival site, causing the event to end prematurely.

Led by frontman Bobby Gillespie, the Loaded and Movin' On Up rockers will be hoping it is third time lucky in July.

Across multiple stages of music, comedy, late night DJs and a whole host of family entertainment, parades and more, Standon Calling is revealing an enormous wealth of talent in today's announcement.

American singer, songwriter and musician John Grant is set to play Standon Calling 2022. - Credit: Hordur Sveinsson

Feel-good UK garage hits from Craig David Presents TS5 will perfectly complement Sigrid’s uplifting Scandi bangers, while the fascinating American performer, singer and songwriter John Grant and the ever euphoric Example serve up shows for the ages.

Standon Calling Festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Khris Cowley for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

Head over to Laundry Meadows and discover the hottest new music and most exhilarating alternative acts for 2022.

Topping this much-loved stage will be Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods and the uncompromising and potent modern poet Kojey Radical.

Kojey Radical is down to play Standon Calling 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Sleaford Mods will play Standon Calling 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Meanwhile Self Esteem, the performer behind Prioritise Pleasure, 2021’s most critically acclaimed album, is set to deliver a triumphant set filled with empowering, honest pop.

Yard Act, the post-punk band from Leeds who stormed the charts with their debut album in January, sit alongside the likes of BBC Sound of 2022 shortlisted rapper Enny, the convention-blurring techno producer Kelly Lee Owens, and the Sex Education soundtrack master Ezra Furman.

Yard Act released debut album The Overload in January and will play Standon Calling 2022 in Hertfordshire this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

These join the likes of Billy Nomates, queer avant-pop performer Lynks, visceral Newcastle rock band Pigs x7, and Gen-Z’s Irish country pop sensation CMAT.

And if that’s not enough, Standon Calling is excited to reveal a very special guest live set from RuPaul's Drag Race UK’s Bimini.

The Standon Calling Festival site. - Credit: Fernando Bonenfant for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

With more announcements still to come, Standon Calling continues the festival’s positive steps towards their Keychange gender parity pledge this year.

As part of this commitment, Standon Calling promoters are revealing an all-female / non-binary line-up for both Electric Willows on Friday night and Laundry Meadows on Sunday.

Weekend camping and Thursday day tickets for Standon Calling 2022 are on sale now and available via the website at http://www.standon-calling.com/tickets

The Standon Calling Festival site. - Credit: Khris Cowley for Here & Now (www.wearehereandnow.net)





STANDON CALLING 2022 FESTIVAL LINE-UP

MADNESS | ANNE-MARIE

LOYLE CARNER | PRIMAL SCREAM

CRAIG DAVID PRESENT TS5 | SIGRID

SLEAFORD MODS | SUGABABES | SELF ESTEEM | KOJEY RADICAL

JOHN GRANT | EXAMPLE | THE CRIBS | EZRA FURMAN | GABRIELLE

KELLY LEE OWENS | YARD ACT | AKALA | DRY CLEANING | BJÖRN AGAIN

PIGS X7 | THE SUBWAYS | SAM RYDER | SAM TOMPKINS | BILLY NOMATES

ENNY | LYNKS | THE SKINTS | DUB PISTOLS | NADIA ROSE | OLIVIA DEAN | MATT MALTESE

BIMINI | PONGO | SAD NIGHT DYNAMITE | BOB VYLAN | CMAT

NUHA RUBY RA | BESSIE TURNER | KING CHARLES |

SOMEBODY’S CHILD | LUCY BLUE | SWIM SCHOOL

ELECTRONIC

ANNIE MAC | BASEMENT JAXX (DJ) | GRANDMASTER FLASH

LOGIC1000 | JAMZ SUPERNOVA | JODIE HARSH | DJ YODA

ELKKA | INDIA JORDAN | 220 KID | YUNG SINGH

TROJAN SOUND SYSTEM | FLEETMAC WOOD | DEMI RIQUISIMO | DEFECT JAYDEE

PARTY

THE CUBAN BROTHERS | CLUB DE FROMAGE | BOWIE DISCO

FEELING GLOOMY | UNCLE FUNKS DISCO INFERNO | BEEFY MELONS | DIG IT SOUNDSYSTEM

FAMILY

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE TUDORS | DICK & DOM: DJ BATTLE | MR MOTIVATOR MBE

CLUB DE FROMAGE KIDS DISCO | FLYING SEAGULLS | RHUBARB THEATRE COSMIC CRAFTING | MORTIMER NANNIES

PLUS

COMEDY | DOG SHOW | SWIMMING POOL | COSTUME PARADE | HOT TUBS | WELLBEING | TALKS | WORKSHOPS | CIRCUS ACTS | CABARET | STREET FOOD + MORE.



