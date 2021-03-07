'Incredible response' to music festival's line-up announcement

Published: 5:46 PM March 7, 2021 Updated: 5:51 PM March 7, 2021

The Standon Calling festival main stage. The festival is set to return this July. - Credit: Alastair Brookes - KoLAB Studios

Tickets are flying out of the box office after organisers announced this year’s Standon Calling line-up.

Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream were confirmed last week as the headliners of the 2021 festival.

The music and arts spectacular is set to return to the grounds of Standon Lordship in the Herts countryside from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.

The Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up poster featuring headliners Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream. - Credit: Standon Calling

Festival promoters report that weekend tickets are selling "at an extraordinary rate" and other types are "running low".

They said in an emailed newsletter: “We strongly advise that if you’re thinking about joining us for the party this summer – get your tickets now. You won’t regret it!

“For context, in our 15 year history we’ve never sold this many tickets in such a short space of time. Weekend tickets won’t be around for long!”

Posting on Instagram, Standon Calling also wrote: "We've had an incredible response to the line up announcement so thank you all.

"We are chuffed to bits and cannot wait to be back in the field doing this!"

This summer's Standon Calling line-up announced last Thursday also includes Craig David presents TS5, American hip hop trio De La Soul, Lost in Music stars Sister Sledge, Everything Everything, and lockdown kitchen disco star Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: "This year's lineup is my favourite to date, from huge headliners to some of the most exciting new sounds/artists going and the return of some huge family highlights from over the years.

"I can’t wait to welcome you all this summer."

Bastille have been announced as one of this year's Standon Calling headliners. - Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett

After cancelling last year's festival, Alex added: “It’s no secret that the past year has been an incredibly tough one, not just for the festival world, but for all of us longing to return to some degree of normality and longing to celebrate and dance together once again.

“This year’s festival is more important than ever, with all of us at Standon Calling determined to bring a summer festival experience full of entertainment and memories to the fields once again.”