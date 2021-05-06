Published: 9:05 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM May 6, 2021

Hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash has been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

More names have been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up including Jake Bugg and Grandmaster Flash.

Jake Bugg has been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

The music and arts festival will return to the Hertfordshire countryside this summer at Standon Lordship from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.

Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream have already been announced as main stage headliners over the weekend.

Organisers have now added the likes of Mahalia, Lightning Bolt singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, Pale Waves, Georgia, Griff, Moses Boyd, hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash and many more to the bill.

Pale Waves have been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

They join Craig David presents TS5, De La Soul, Sister Sledge, Everything Everything, Sophie Ellis Bextor ft Sink The Pink, Mystery Jets, Akala, Ðadi Freyr, Holly Humberstone, Porridge Radio, Maribou State (DJ) and Squid on the Standon Calling 2021 line-up.

Festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: “I am incredibly excited and proud that in just a few months time, we will be welcoming festival fans and friends together once again at Standon Calling 2021.

"Not just a landmark moment after the past year, I’m also delighted to have our greatest line-up to date playing across the weekend for our belated 15th birthday celebrations.

"These new names announced today are just another sign that there truly is something for everyone at Standon Calling. I can’t wait to see everyone this July, it’s going to be a special one.”

A wordsmith that has carved his own undeniable path, UK album chart-topper Jake Bugg will touch down in Hertfordshire fresh from the release of latest single All I Need and will no doubt play signature hits Lightning Bolt and Two Fingers in his festive set.

Mahalia has been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Widely praised as a vital new voice in British music, Mahalia also heads to Standon Calling this year.

Mercury Prize nominees Georgia and Moses Boyd will also join the Standon Calling party.

With the glorious dancefloor electronics of recent album Seeking Thrills ready to get everyone moving, Georgia is a must-see come July, whilst the eclectic experimental jazz stylings of Moses Boyd are a sight that simply must be experienced live and in the flesh.

Georgia has been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Set to perform at next week's BRIT Awards, and fresh from scooping the awards' Rising Star prize, Griff will head to Standon Calling this summer – offering a chance for festival fans to catch a pop sensation in the making before anyone else.

Pale Waves return to Standon Calling off the back of their well-received second LP Who Am I? and join new artists Lava La Rue and ShyGirl among the festival's latest additions.

As well as Grandmaster Flash behind the decks in Electric Willows, Artful Dodger will be spinning garage classics late into the night in the festival’s famed Cowshed hideaway while festival titan DJ Yoda drops in with another glorious jukebox of feel-good vibes.

Artful Dodger have been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

Standon’s Groove Garden returns in emphatic fashion, with Crazy P Soundsystem, PBR Streetgang, The Nextmen and Kid Fiesta just a taste of a 2021 line-up.

The Cuban Brothers will also be returning to Standon for a fun-filled and cheeky party set on the festival’s main stage.

The Cuban Brothers have been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling

The previously announced comedy line-up is led by Ed Gamble and Zoe Lyons, while kids can enjoy Horrible Histories live on stage, the Dick & Dom DJ Battle and circus shows from The Flying Seagull Project.

After unprecedented demand, a limited number of weekend and day tickets are still available from standon-calling.com

The Mercury Prize nominated Moses Boyd has been announced for Standon Calling festival 2021. - Credit: Dan Medhurst

BRIT Award Rising Star winner Griff has been added to the Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist / Standon Calling



