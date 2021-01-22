Festival organisers 'continue to plan' for Standon Calling 2021

Published: 10:57 AM January 22, 2021

Music festival Standon Calling 2019. The festival is planned to take place again this July after 2020's event was called off. - Credit: Ania Shrimpton

Following the cancellation of Glastonbury, organisers of Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling "remain confident" their event will take this summer.

Glastonbury announced yesterday that it won't be taking place for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to the news, Standon Calling posted on its social media channels and website a statement saying they "continue to plan" for this summer's celebration and "remain confident" the festival's 15th edition will still go ahead.

Standon Calling 2021 is due to take place in the Hertfordshire countryside at Standon Lordship from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.

Last summer's festival was postponed.

The festival wrote on Instagram on Thursday: "The cancellation of Glastonbury is a huge loss to the summer festival season and we send our condolences and best wishes to the team at this difficult time.

"In light of this news, we want to reassure our audience, artists and staff that we continue to plan for the fifteenth edition of Standon Calling from 22-25 July 2021."

Organisers say Standon is able to adapt to the situation better as it is a small event in comparison to Glastonbury, which attracts 200,000 people.

A full statement published on the festival's website added: "For Standon Calling, as a small, independent festival, we are able to respond in an agile way to the ever-changing and hopefully improving COVID-19 situation in the UK as the vaccine rolls out and we move towards the summer.

"We therefore don’t anticipate encountering some of the operational issues that larger festivals and events have faced during this COVID-19 pandemic.

"As ever, the safety of everyone at Standon Calling is our top priority.

"We are working closely with industry professionals to accommodate any operational changes required due to COVID-19 and we will deliver the highest possible safety standards in line with government guidelines in place in July 2021.

"Of course given the current situation, we understand that there is a chance Standon Calling 2021 may not be able to go ahead as planned.

"However, for now we remain confident and thank you all for your support."

The first Standon Calling 2021 line-up announcement is due soon.