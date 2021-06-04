Gallery

Published: 1:50 PM June 4, 2021

Chart-topping Someone You Loved singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi with some four-legged fans at Standon Calling 2019's dog show. - Credit: ©Alastair Brookes / KōLAB Studios

You expect music, comedy and street food at festivals these days, but a dog show?

Ticket holders attending Standon Calling 2021 next month are encouraged to take their four-legged friends along for the weekend.

Standon Calling 2019. - Credit: Ania Shrimpton

The Hertfordshire music and arts festival – set for Standon Lordship from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25 – is dog-friendly and has its own dog show.

Chart-topping Someone You Loved singer Lewis Capaldi even attended the 2019 show and was pictured with some four-legged fans at the festival.

Standon Calling is the only home for our canine companions to have the summer festival experience that will get tails wagging!

Pet dogs at Standon Calling 2019. - Credit: Matt Eachus - themancphotographer.co.uk

Teaming up with pet food brand Barking Heads, 2021’s offering promises to be the festival’s greatest programme to date for dogs and their owners.

Home to a dedicated 'stay and play' area perfect for good doggos of all sizes, Standon Calling and Barking Heads are set to celebrate every aspect of the wonderful world of dogs.

Alongside the chance to sample some of Barking Heads' delicious food range, as well as special talks from TV vet and This Morning favourite Dr Scott Miller, there’s more than enough doggy treats to go round as the vital part of any family is made welcome at Standon Calling 2021.

A prize-winning dog at Standon Calling 2019. - Credit: Ania Shrimpton

It all comes to the fore with the much-loved Standon Calling Dog Show on the Sunday afternoon of the festival. Prizes up for grabs include ‘Dog with the Waggiest Tail’ and ‘Looks Most Like Owner’.

Julia Anderton, marketing manager at Barking Heads, said: “Here at Barking Heads HQ we’re pretty bonkers about our pups so we’re really excited to be sponsoring the fantastic Standon Calling, the UK’s leading dog-friendly festival.

"Our four-legged friends are part of the family so shouldn’t miss out on summertime fun! "Bring your pooches along to this year’s event as we’ll have plenty to keep them as entertained as you, including a special guest appearance from our ambassador and TV vet Dr Scott Miller.”

The festival's diverse music line-up includes headliners Bastille, Primal Scream and Hot Chip alongside Craig David Presents TS5, De La Soul, Sister Sledge, Everything Everything, Sophie Ellis-Bextor ft Sink The Pink, Mystery Jets, Akala, Ðadi Freyr, Holly Humberstone, and Maribou State (DJ).

Leading the comedy bill are Ed Gamble and Zoe Lyons, while youngsters can enjoy Horrible Histories (Live), the Dick & Dom DJ Battle and Circus Shows from The Flying Seagull Project.

A dog at Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2019. - Credit: Matt Eachus - themancphotographer.co.uk

A dog and their owner enjoying Standon Calling 2019. - Credit: Ania Shrimpton

