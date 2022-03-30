The hotly-anticipated reopening of Splashlands in Welwyn Garden City has been delayed.

Families across the region love the water park playground, which was due to open for the summer on April 2.

The wet and dry adventure and play facility in Stanborough Park opening has been delayed due to predicted bad weather conditions.

One resident called the delay "disappointing but understandable".

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: "Unfortunately, Splashlands at Stanborough Park will not be opening this weekend as planned due to predicted bad weather conditions and low temperatures.

Splashlands at Stanborough Park will be re-opening for the summer on Saturday 2 April! 💦🌞

Splashlands will be open every day from 10am to 6pm, through to the last Sunday in September (subject to weather conditions).

Visit https://t.co/Yps5Ter4ge for more information. pic.twitter.com/6wu8fr0i7G — Welwyn Hatfield (@WelHatCouncil) March 24, 2022

"Splashlands will re-open as soon as the weather improves and warms up.

"We will keep you updated with the new opening date. Anybody who has booked a slot will be contacted.

The dry adventure play area will remain open as usual.

When the water park reopens it will be open every day from 10am to 6pm, through to the last Sunday in September (subject to weather conditions).

It comes after after Hertfordshire had wintry showers and snow predicted.