Splashlands reopening delayed 'due to bad weather' in Welwyn Garden City



Rosie Boon

Published: 2:59 PM March 30, 2022
Splashlands in Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City. 

Splashlands in Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City.

The hotly-anticipated reopening of Splashlands in Welwyn Garden City has been delayed. 

Families across the region love the water park playground, which was due to open for the summer on April 2. 

The wet and dry adventure and play facility in Stanborough Park opening has been delayed due to predicted bad weather conditions.

One resident called the delay "disappointing but understandable". 

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: "Unfortunately, Splashlands at Stanborough Park will not be opening this weekend as planned due to predicted bad weather conditions and low temperatures. 

"Splashlands will re-open as soon as the weather improves and warms up.

"We will keep you updated with the new opening date. Anybody who has booked a slot will be contacted.

The dry adventure play area will remain open as usual.

When the water park reopens it will be open every day from 10am to 6pm, through to the last Sunday in September (subject to weather conditions).

It comes after after Hertfordshire had wintry showers and snow predicted. 

Welwyn Hatfield Council
Welwyn Garden City News




