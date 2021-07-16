News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Look out for Spitfire flying over Hatfield at this year's Battle Proms concert

Alan Davies

Published: 6:00 PM July 16, 2021   
The Grace Spitfire is set to fly over the Hatfield Battle Proms concert.

The Grace Spitfire is set to fly over the Hatfield Battle Proms concert. - Credit: Darren Harbar

An iconic Supermarine Spitfire is scheduled to fly over Welwyn Hatfield this weekend.

Look to the skies on Saturday evening when the Spitfire display forms part of the Hatfield House Battle Proms concert programme.

Following the traditional evening gun salute at 7.55pm, the unmistakable sound of the Spitfire engine will rumble overhead at 8pm on July 17 in accompaniment to the classical concert’s opening pieces, including Elgar's moving Nimrod.

The Grace Spitfire performing at the Battle Proms at Hatfield House in 2018, Picture: Jean Mower-All

The Grace Spitfire performing at the Battle Proms at Hatfield House in 2018. - Credit: Jean Mower-Allard

This meticulously choreographed aerial display is performed by the legendary Grace Spitfire in the skies above the arena. 

The Red Devils, the British Army's parachute display team, are also due to drop in on proceedings around 6.45pm with an incredible freefall demonstration. 

With the weather forecast predicting the hottest weekend of the year so far, revellers in Hatfield Park are set from a sunny afternoon and evening.

Due to reduced audience capacities in 2021, the Hatfield Battle Proms concert is currently sold out. Tickets will not be available to purchase on the day. 

The Grace Spitfire in flight.

The Grace Spitfire in flight. - Credit: Darren Harbar

After being unable to stage the picnic proms last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Battle Proms returns to the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field in the leafy parkland at Hatfield House with a programme of sublime classical music.

Performed by the New English Concert Orchestra and conducted by Douglas Coombes MBE, the evening will feature an uplifting selection of soul-stirring classical favourites, including the 1812 Overture. 

Tchaikovsky's rousing piece will be performed in true Battle Proms style with a thunderous percussion of cannon fire and fireworks.

The Battle Proms Evening Gun Salute at Hatfield House. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Battle Proms Evening Gun Salute at Hatfield House. Picture: Karyn Haddon - Credit: Archant

This will serve as a pyrotechnical warm-up to the open-air concert's signature piece: Beethoven’s Battle Symphony.

The Battle Proms is still the only place in the world where you can hear this dramatic piece performed as Beethoven intended, with the full complement of 193 cannons, plus musket fire and fireworks, providing a unique and breathtaking musical spectacle.

The concert will finish around 10.30pm with a fireworks finale.

The fireworks finale at the Battle Proms concert in Hatfield.

The fireworks finale at the Battle Proms concert in Hatfield. - Credit: Tammy Marlar

Hosted by popular BBC presenter Pam Rhodes, the event will also feature earlier in the evening a Napoleonic cavalry display and music from The Battle Proms Belles.

