News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Sound of Springsteen concert to pay tribute to The Boss in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:32 PM March 8, 2020    Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020
The Sound of Springsteen, a tribute to The Boss, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans

The Sound of Springsteen, a tribute to The Boss, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans - Credit: Supplied by Alban Arena

A tribute concert to The Boss that was Born to Run will celebrate the music of Bruce Springsteen in St Albans.

The Sound of Springsteen, a tribute to The Boss, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans

The Sound of Springsteen, a tribute to The Boss, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans - Credit: Supplied by Alban Arena

Legendary American singer, songwriter and musician Bruce Springsteen is known for songs such as Dancing in the Dark, Born in the USA, Born to Run, I'm on Fire, The River, Hungry Heart, Glory Days, Tunnel of Love, Brilliant Disguise, Streets of Philadelphia, Thunder Road and Because The Night.

Following on from their successful tours in 2019, The Sound of Springsteen return for another triumphant show dedicated to the New Jersey leader of the famed E Street Band.

You can see them live at The Alban Arena on Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm.

Formed in late 2017, each member of this eight-piece band has an undeniable love of the music of all-American hero Springsteen.

The Sound of Springsteen, a tribute to The Boss, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans

The Sound of Springsteen, a tribute to The Boss, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans - Credit: Supplied by Alban Arena

You may also want to watch:

See for yourself in St Albans.

Tickets for the concert cost £24.50 and £22.50.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
  2. 2 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
  3. 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
  1. 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
  2. 5 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
  4. 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
  5. 8 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
  6. 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
  7. 10 If roads have 'wrong limits' then they're 'ignored' – county councillor claims while enacting new speed strategy
The Alban Arena

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Mount Vernon could be moved to Watford after plans revealed for cancer...

Deborah Price, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus