Sound of Springsteen concert to pay tribute to The Boss in St Albans
- Credit: Supplied by Alban Arena
A tribute concert to The Boss that was Born to Run will celebrate the music of Bruce Springsteen in St Albans.
Legendary American singer, songwriter and musician Bruce Springsteen is known for songs such as Dancing in the Dark, Born in the USA, Born to Run, I'm on Fire, The River, Hungry Heart, Glory Days, Tunnel of Love, Brilliant Disguise, Streets of Philadelphia, Thunder Road and Because The Night.
Following on from their successful tours in 2019, The Sound of Springsteen return for another triumphant show dedicated to the New Jersey leader of the famed E Street Band.
You can see them live at The Alban Arena on Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm.
Formed in late 2017, each member of this eight-piece band has an undeniable love of the music of all-American hero Springsteen.
You may also want to watch:
See for yourself in St Albans.
Tickets for the concert cost £24.50 and £22.50.
Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.
Most Read
- 1 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
- 2 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
- 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
- 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
- 5 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
- 6 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
- 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 8 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 10 If roads have 'wrong limits' then they're 'ignored' – county councillor claims while enacting new speed strategy