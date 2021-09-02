Published: 5:30 PM September 2, 2021

There will be spooky goings-on at Hatfield House when Sneaky Experience presents half-term Halloween fun at the Hertfordshire stately home. - Credit: Alan Davies

There will be spooky goings-on at Hatfield House next month when Sneaky Experience presents half-term Halloween fun at the Hertfordshire stately home.

Halloween will be celebrated in style at Lord Salisbury's estate as interactive events experts Sneaky Experience organise a fun-packed day of family activities at the historic venue.

The half-term events will run from Thursday, October 28 to Sunday, October 31.

Families can follow a Halloween trail where surprise awaits around every corner.

Prepare to bump into a collection of creepy characters along the way who will invite you to get involved as they tell scary stories, sing spooky songs and even teach you how to move to your favourite Halloween grooves in the spooktacular Halloween disco.

Once you've completed the Halloween trail, the fun continues with the event's pimp-a-pumpkin workshop where youngsters can get crafty.

Adult tickets are £10 and child £15. A family or group ticket for up to four people costs £40.

While the Halloween trail and associated events are aimed at children aged two to 10 years, Sneaky Experience will also be putting on an immersive evening experience for adults.

Brought to you by the Boomtown’s theatrical director, Martin Coat, and Sneaky Experience, Hatfield House and The Veil of Despair is an 18 plus immersive experience.

The year is 1930. It’s been four days since a young girl went missing during a game of hide and seek on the grounds of Hatfield House and a large reward is being offered for her recovery.

There’s just one problem… a mysterious veil of light in the woods that seems to be pulling people in.

Brace yourself for a terrifyingly immersive experience as you join the woodland search for the missing child and see for yourself what dark forces lie behind The Veil of Despair. Are you brave enough?

Tickets are on sale now for October 28, 29, 30 and 31. They are available from www.sneakyexperience.co.uk

Veil of Despair tickets also provide entry to The Sneaky Sisters Sideshow Spectacular - A Hell-Raising Halloween at Hatfield House, which will be pitching up for four nights only.

From creepy cabaret to an immersive carnival encampment, experience a night of live music, street food and drink, sideshows, stalls, circus creatives, and walkabout performance.

The curtain’s raised at 5pm to 11pm on October 28 to October 31. Visit www.sneakyexperience.co.uk for more details and to book tickets.

Hatfield House on a gloomy day. - Credit: Alan Davies

