A fan in a wheelchair is lifted up by the crowd during Sum 41's set at Slan Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard

Slam Dunk Festival South rocked Hatfield again over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returned to Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4.

Canadian rock Sum 41, best known for singles Fat Lip and In Too Deep, finally headlined the Dickies Stage.

They were originally booked to play the 2020 festival, which was cancelled because of the pandemic. Sum 41 were then unable to make last year's rescheduled Slam Dunk Festival dates in September.

Elsewhere, there were headline sets at Slam Dunk 2022 by Neck Deep, Alexisonfire and Deaf Havana on the other stages.

After the final band had played Hatfield, Slam Dunk posted on its Instagram page: "Here’s to all the mosh pits, the hands in the air, the drinks cheersed and your beautiful voices that have filled the air all weekend! This has been #SDF22 and we already can’t wait to welcome you back next year for #SDF23!"

Here are some pictures of Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.





The Dickies Stage

The Dickies Stage was closed by headliners Sum 41.

Here are pictures of Sum 41 at Slam Dunk South as well as Pennywise and The Interrupters.

Flames on the Dickies Stage for Sum 41's headline set at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard

The Dickies Stage for Sum 41's headline set at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard

Sum 41 headlining the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Al Tweedale @stateofloveandtrustalex

Sum 41 headlining the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Al Tweedale @stateofloveandtrustalex

The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

The crowd for The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

The Interrupters on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

Pennywise on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Al Tweedale @stateofloveandtrustalex





Sunset scenes

After rain fell in Hatfield earlier in the day, the Slam Dunk Festival South site in Hatfield Park was blessed with a beautiful sunset, as these pictures show.

Sunset over the Slam Dunk Festival South site in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

Sunset over the Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 site in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes

Sunset over the Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 site in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Nathan Robinson/Apertunes @apertunes





Crowd shots

Thousands of music fans attended Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 on Saturday, June 4. Here are pictures of some of the crowd in Hatfield Park.

The crowd for Counterparts at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Bethan Miller @bethanmillerco

Young music fans getting a taste of Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Al Tweedale @stateofloveandtrustalex

A young music fan at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Al Tweedale @stateofloveandtrustalex

The crowd for Counterparts at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Bethan Miller @bethanmillerco

The crowd for Counterparts at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Bethan Miller @bethanmillerco

The crowd lift a fan in a wheelchair up during Sum 41's set at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard

The crowd for Pennywise on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard

A youngster gets a better view of Pennywise on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard

A young fan gets a better view of Pennywise on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard

Scenes during Pennywise's set on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard

A fan watching Pennywise on the Dickies Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Eddy Maynard @eddymaynard





Photo credits: All pictures taken by official Slam Dunk photographers Katie McMillan (IG @katiemcmillanphoto), Nathan Robinson/Apertunes (@apertunes), Bethan Miller (@bethanmillerco), Eddy Maynard (@eddymaynard) and Al Tweedale (@stateofloveandtrustalex).