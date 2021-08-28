7 things to know about Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park

Published: 11:13 PM August 28, 2021

A rainbow over the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 in Hatfield. - Credit: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied

Slam Dunk Festival returns to Hatfield this September after 2020's event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

With a week to go and the Hertfordshire festival site already taking shape in Hatfield Park, here's 7 things you need to know about the music festival.





1. When is Slam Dunk Festival 2021?

Slam Dunk Festival will take place in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

This is a rescheduled date from May 2020, September 2020, and May 2021.





2. What is Slam Dunk South?

Slam Dunk South is the southern date of the UK's biggest independent rock festival.

Featuring pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock, it is a one-day event with no camping available.

​Slam Dunk Festival North is set for Leeds' Temple Newsam the day before, on Saturday, September 4.

All artists play both days unless specifically stated.





3. Where is Slam Dunk South held?

Previously held at The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus in Hatfield, the festival has now taken place in Hatfield Park since 2018.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2018 in Hatfield Park. Slam Dunk Festival 2021 is now scheduled to take place in Hatfield on Sunday, September 5. - Credit: Kevin Richards

For people arriving by train, the pedestrian entrance to the Slam Dunk South site is opposite Hatfield Station.

See below for festival site maps.

The Slam Dunk South site in the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field is currently under construction with one large tent already up and work started on the main Rock Scene Stage.

Once completed, the festival site will include four areas of music, with the Rock Scene Stage and Punk in Drublic the two biggest stages.

There will be two adjoining Key Club stages (Left and Right) with no clashes, and two stages in the Jägermeister Tent, again with no clashes.

The festival site will include food stalls, with outlets serving vegan and vegetarian options, merchandise stalls, water points, and toilets.

The site will be accessible to disabled customers.

Organisers have also added more cash machines and public WiFi hotspots this year.





4. Who is playing Slam Dunk Festival 2021?

Don Broco will headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk

The festival has undergone numerous line-up changes since Don Broco were first announced as headliners back in 2019.

Co-headliners Sum 41 have had to drop out of the festival.

However, the line-up will still include NOFX, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Waterparks, Alkaline Trio, Anti Flag, Skindred, Bury Tomorrow, While She Sleeps, State Champs, Mayday Parade, Funeral for a Friend, and Holding Absence among others.

The latest line-up details and set times are available here.

The latest Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster - Credit: Slam Dunk Festival





5. What are the festival's COVID-19 policies?

Like a number of other UK festivals and large scale events this summer, Slam Dunk organisers will be asking all ticket holders to provide their COVID status to gain entry into this year’s event.

You do not need to be double vaccinated to gain entry. Tickets holders can provide either of the following:

Proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test result logged within 48 hours of the event OR

Proof of immunity based upon a positive PCR test result, clear of the 10 day isolation period, logged within 180 days of the event OR

Proof of double vaccination, with the second dose received at least 14 days prior to the event.

Just one of the above criteria is needed in order to gain entry this year.

Negative test results must be logged with the NHS. Paper vaccination cards are not accepted.

For Slam Dunk's full COVID-19 statement, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com/copy-of-faqs









​6. When does the festival open?

Gates to the festival village will open from 9am, for those that want to come in early and get straight into the arena when that opens at 11am.

The first bands are due on stage at 11.30am, with the main stages finishing at 10pm.

There will be a DJ set in the Jägermeister Tent ending just before 11pm.

There is no afterparty in Hatfield this year, but there is one at O2 Academy Islington, London.





7. Are Slam Dunk tickets sold out?

There is still time to get your tickets from www.slamdunkfestival.com

Anyone ordering new tickets from now will only have e-tickets as a delivery option.







