Published: 6:00 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 6:15 PM August 31, 2021

There will be roads closed near Hatfield Train Station in Old Hatfield on Sunday, September 5 because of the Slam Dunk Festival taking place in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Alan Davies

There will be road closures and 'resident only' permits in operation in Old Hatfield on Sunday as thousands of music fans arrive in town for the returning Slam Dunk Festival.

The 2021 South leg of the pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alt-rock extravaganza is set to take place in Hatfield Park for the third time.

After the music event was twice cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then pushed back from its Spring May Bank Holiday weekend date this year, the festival will finally return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, September 5.

The festival, which was previously held across town at the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus until 2017, now has a maximum capacity of 25,000, plus staff and artists.

A sign in Old Hatfield warning of road closures on Sunday, September 5 to the early hours of Monday, September 6 for the Slam Dunk Festival taking place in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Alan Davies

The first bands will be on stage at 11.30am, with the main festival stages set to finish at 10pm.

Organisers are putting in place a number of travel-related measures to ensure the safety of customers and to minimise disruption to local residents.

The Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster. - Credit: Slam Dunk Festival

In a letter to residents, organisers say: "Slam Dunk Festival (South) ran successfully in 2018 & 2019 and the feedback has been very positive concerning the measures we implemented to minimise disruption.

"We are not complacent however and intend to build and improve on the successes of 2019; with that in mind we remain in discussion with all stakeholders to ensure disruption is minimised."

Ticket holders coming in vehicles will be directed into Hatfield Park via the A414 entrance, to avoid traffic clogging up roads in the town, and to stop festival-goers from parking in residential areas in Old Hatfield and The Ryde estate.

Slam Dunk promoters expect a significant number of rock fans to arrive by train and public transport, with the pedestrian entrance to the venue directly opposite Hatfield Train Station.

The Station Lodge entrance will be for pedestrians only and no vehicles will access Hatfield House via this gate on the day. The same route will be used for pedestrians to leave the festival.

There will be road closures around Hatfield Train Station in Old Hatfield on Sunday, September 5 for the Slam Dunk Festival taking place in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Alan Davies

Roads in the immediate area surrounding Hatfield House will be closed to non-residents on Sunday, September 5.

A 'Resident Only Permit' scheme will be in operation for streets in the vicinity of the festival from early morning until the end of the day.

This will restrict vehicle access to residents and their visitors only, with clear signage indicating that the road is for residents only.

Church Lane, St Etheldreda's Drive, Old French Horn Lane, Old Hertford Road, The Broadway, Beaconsfield Road, Bull Stag Lane, Burleigh Mead, Arm & Sword Lane, The Ryde, and Mount Pleasant Lane are among the roads included.

"We will again use an on-site car park for customers, with all vehicular traffic accessing via the A414, however as in previous years it is anticipated a significant proportion of our guests will arrive and leave via public transport," states Slam Dunk's letter to residents.

A sign in Old Hatfield warning of road closures on Sunday, September 5 to the early hours of Monday, September 6 for the Slam Dunk Festival taking place in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Alan Davies

The festival site and car park will be open from 9am on Sunday.

There will be no opportunity to transit across in front of the railway station between approximately 8pm and 1am as people leave the festival site.

A shuttle bus service will operate on Sunday between 10pm and 2am from the festival site in Hatfield to London.

All customers returning into London will be dropped off on Islington High Street, outside the Angel tube station. This shuttle service will operate after the festival only.

There will be a dedicated pick-up and drop-off point at the George's Gate visitor car park for parents and private hire / pre-booked taxis, with regional coaches also using this location.

Hackney carriages will continue to use the rank on the A1000.

For latest Slam Dunk South info, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com/info-south



