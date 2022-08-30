Updated

Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 in Hatfield. The St Albans band will return to headline Slam Dunk Festival 2023 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Organisers of Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk have confirmed Enter Shikari as one of the headliners of the 2023 line-up.

Slam Dunk Festival South is set to take place in Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival's North leg is scheduled for Leeds Temple Newsam the following day, with tickets on sale from Friday, September 2.

St Albans band Enter Shikari – Rou Reynolds, Chris Batten, Rory Clewlow and Rob Rolfe – tweeted: “Pleased to be headlining @SlamDunkMusic 2023.

“See you in Leeds or for the *very close to hometown* Herts show!

“Tickets on sale Friday http://entershikari.com/shows”

Pleased to be headlining @SlamDunkMusic 2023.



See you in Leeds or for the *very close to hometown* Herts show!



Tickets on sale Friday https://t.co/xnNt1wuoBG pic.twitter.com/PvHZaAR33q — ENTER SHIKARI (@ENTERSHIKARI) August 30, 2022

As well as Enter Shikari, also confirmed for Slam Dunk Festival 2023 in the first line-up announcement are The Offspring.

The Americans are best known for UK number one single Pretty Fly (for a White Guy).

Billy Talent, Four Year Strong, Trash Boat, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Zebrahead are also on the Slam Dunk 2023 bill.

Ska punks Less Than Jake will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of third studio album Hello Rockview.

The line-up also includes Creeper, Holding Absence, Malevolence, Fit For A King, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Real Friends, Grayscale, Destroy Boys, and NOAHFINNCE.

Promoters have also booked Maggie Lindemann, Charlotte Sands and Girlfriends.

There's also exclusive reunion shows from The Academy Is... and Kids in Glass Houses with a 15th anniversary celebration of album Smart Casual.

Slam Dunk posted on Twitter: "Your first #SDF23 announcement is here! Super limited early bird discount tickets are on sale Friday 2nd Sept at 10am.

Your first #SDF23 announcement is here! Super limited early bird discount tickets are on sale Friday 2nd Sept at 10am.⁰ Plus we’re introducing new ticket packages, including a new weekend ticket which gets you into both days at a big discount! ⁰https://t.co/BtZWKcaTEC pic.twitter.com/ZiB409rcKX — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) August 30, 2022

"Plus we’re introducing new ticket packages, including a new weekend ticket which gets you into both days at a big discount!"

Enter Shikari previously topped the bill at Slam Dunk Festival 2017 in Hatfield when the festival was still held on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane campus.

The Jägermeister Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Bethan Miller @bethanmillerco





Visit http://slamdunkfestival.com for more details.









What are the Slam Dunk Festival 2023 dates?

Slam Dunk Festival South: Saturday 27th May 2023, Hatfield Park.

Slam Dunk Festival North: Bank Holiday Sunday 28th May 2023, Leeds Temple Newsam.