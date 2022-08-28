News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Slam Dunk Festival organisers set to make 2023 announcement

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:25 PM August 28, 2022
Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park earlier this year.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park earlier this year. - Credit: Eddy Maynard

Organisers of Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk are set to make an announcement this week.

Slam Dunk Festival South is set to take place in Hatfield Park next year on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival's North leg is scheduled for Leeds Temple Newsam the following day.

Slam Dunk posted a video on its social media channels on Friday with the words: "Tuesday 30th August | 10am"


On the same day and at the same time, Hertfordshire band Enter Shikari release the video for new track The Void Stares Back featuring Wargasm, plus, according to the St Albans group's social media feeds, "some other big news".

With both announcements happening at the same time, could this mean Enter Shikari are returning to headline Slam Dunk 2023?

Enter Shikari previously topped the bill at Slam Dunk Festival 2017 in Hatfield when the festival was still held on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane campus.

Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 [Picture: Kevin Richards]

Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 in Hatfield. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Most Read

  1. 1 Things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend
  2. 2 Welwyn Garden City resident to compete on University Challenge
  3. 3 Free music festival promises an eclectic Musical Mystery Tour around Hertford this August Bank Holiday Sunday
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 Potters Bar shoplifter jailed after stealing steak, salmon and prosecco
  3. 6 LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield GCSE results 2022
  4. 7 BioPark development plans approved following planning appeal
  5. 8 Construction work to begin on new walking and cycling improvement scheme
  6. 9 Is this the way to... Goatfest? Music festival returns to Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend
  7. 10 Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show proves huge success

This was the last time the festival was held at the Forum Hertfordshire complex before moving across town to Hatfield Park the following Spring May Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival's 2018 line-up in Hatfield Park included main stage headliners Good Charlotte and the likes of PVRIS, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Jimmy Eat World.

Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 in Hatfield [Picture: Kevin Richards]

Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 in Hatfield. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Slam Dunk 2019 featured headliners All Time Low, but the 2020 event was postponed because of the pandemic. 2021's festival was pushed back to September when Don Broco finally topped the bill after originally being announced for 2020.

This year's Slam Dunk Festival was held over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend with the line-up including Sum 41, Neck Deep and Alexisonfire.

With both North and South legs of Slam Dunk now taking place in parks, organisers have in recent years planned standalone concerts on the festival sites as well.

You Me At Six played a huge outdoor show in Hatfield Park this year just days before Slam Dunk.

A Day To Remember were due to play Hatfield Park in May 2020 before the Americans' tour was cancelled because of the pandemic.



What are the Slam Dunk Festival 2023 dates?

  • Slam Dunk Festival South: Saturday 27th May 2023, Hatfield Park.
  • Slam Dunk Festival North: Bank Holiday Sunday 28th May 2023, Leeds Temple Newsam.


Slam Dunk Festival
Music
Hatfield House
Hatfield News
Hertfordshire News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Panshanger Speeding

Drivers stopped in Welwyn Garden City speeding operation

Dan Mountney

person
The man required hospital treatment, though the injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening.

Three charged after heroin and cocaine found in Hatfield raids

Dan Mountney

person
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Knebworth House and Gardens

Days Out Guide | Updated

Hundreds of free tickets to be won as Hertfordshire's ‘Big Day Out’ returns

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
PC Daniel Golding, who died on duty in the Bayford area of Hertfordshire on Thursday, August 18

Metropolitan Police

London police officer dies in two-vehicle crash near Bayford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon