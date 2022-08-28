Organisers of Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk are set to make an announcement this week.

Slam Dunk Festival South is set to take place in Hatfield Park next year on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival's North leg is scheduled for Leeds Temple Newsam the following day.

Slam Dunk posted a video on its social media channels on Friday with the words: "Tuesday 30th August | 10am"





Tuesday 30th August | 10am pic.twitter.com/ywcSWPZBeL — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) August 26, 2022

On the same day and at the same time, Hertfordshire band Enter Shikari release the video for new track The Void Stares Back featuring Wargasm, plus, according to the St Albans group's social media feeds, "some other big news".

With both announcements happening at the same time, could this mean Enter Shikari are returning to headline Slam Dunk 2023?

Enter Shikari previously topped the bill at Slam Dunk Festival 2017 in Hatfield when the festival was still held on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane campus.

Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 in Hatfield. - Credit: Kevin Richards

This was the last time the festival was held at the Forum Hertfordshire complex before moving across town to Hatfield Park the following Spring May Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival's 2018 line-up in Hatfield Park included main stage headliners Good Charlotte and the likes of PVRIS, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Jimmy Eat World.

Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari at Slam Dunk Festival South 2017 in Hatfield. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Slam Dunk 2019 featured headliners All Time Low, but the 2020 event was postponed because of the pandemic. 2021's festival was pushed back to September when Don Broco finally topped the bill after originally being announced for 2020.

This year's Slam Dunk Festival was held over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend with the line-up including Sum 41, Neck Deep and Alexisonfire.

With both North and South legs of Slam Dunk now taking place in parks, organisers have in recent years planned standalone concerts on the festival sites as well.

You Me At Six played a huge outdoor show in Hatfield Park this year just days before Slam Dunk.

A Day To Remember were due to play Hatfield Park in May 2020 before the Americans' tour was cancelled because of the pandemic.









What are the Slam Dunk Festival 2023 dates?

Slam Dunk Festival South: Saturday 27th May 2023, Hatfield Park.

Slam Dunk Festival North: Bank Holiday Sunday 28th May 2023, Leeds Temple Newsam.



