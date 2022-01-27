First Slam Dunk Festival 2022 stage line-up set for Hatfield Park announced

The Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music UK at Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Bethan Miller

Organisers have confirmed the first full stage line-up for this year's Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alt-rock festival returns to Hatfield Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday, June 4 for Slam Dunk South.

The Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music UK will be headlined by Neck Deep.

The stage is also set to feature performances from The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Knuckle Puck, KennyHoopla, Hot Milk, Meet Me @ the Altar, and Beauty School.

The view from the Rock Scene Stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Bethan Miller

The festival posted on Instagram: "We are very excited to reveal the first stage line-up for 2022!

"We present to you the Rock Scene Stage powered by @amazonmusicuk - headlined by @neckdeepuk! Also on this stacked bill we have @thestorysofarca, @thewonderyearsband , @motioncitysoundtrack, @knucklepuckil, @kennyhoopla, @hotmilkhotmilk, @mmataband and @beautyschooluk!"

Other stage headliners are Sum 41, The Dropkick Murphys and Alexisonfire.

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place in Leeds Temple Newsam on Friday, June 3, 2022 before the festival moves south from Yorkshire to Hertfordshire the following day.

Tickets for the music festival are available via www.slamdunkfestival.com