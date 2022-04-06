News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Full stage line-ups announced for Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 in Hatfield Park

Alan Davies

Published: 8:06 PM April 6, 2022
Sum 41 are one of the headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2022.

Organisers have confirmed the stage splits for this year's Slam Dunk Festival.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to Hatfield Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

This year's main stage headliners include Alexisonfire, Neck Deep and Sum 41. 

The Dropkick Murphys, Deaf Havana, The Wonder Years and Beartooth are also on the latest Slam Dunk 2022 line-up poster.

The Slam Dunk Festival 2022 set times for Hatfield and Leeds have yet to be announced.

Slam Dunk Festival posted on its social media pages: "HERE WE GO! The stage splits for #SDF22 are here, and we are very pleased to welcome Between You And Me and Caskets to the line-up as well.

"This year we have three main stages with staggered headliners, the full stage times will be released soon!"

Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 will take place in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, on Saturday, June 4.

The touring festival's other leg, Slam Dunk Festival North, will take over Leeds' Temple Newsam on Friday, June 3.

Tickets for the music festival are on sale now from Slam Dunk's website slamdunkfestival.com


SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2022 STAGE LINE-UPS

Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music

Neck Deep are one of the headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2022.

  • Neck Deep, The Wonder Years, The Story So Far, Motion City Soundtrack, Knuckle Puck, KennyHoopla, Hot Milk, Meet Me @ The Altar, Beauty School.


The Dickies Stage

Sum 41 are one of the headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2022.

  • Sum 41, The Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto, The Vandals, Hot Water Music, The Bronx, The Suicide Machines.



The Key Club Stage powered by Marshall

  • Nova Twins, As December Falls, Bears in Trees, Caskets, DeathbyRomy, Hot Mulligan, In Her Own Words, Lil Lotus, Magnolia Park, MC Lars, Mom Jeans, Pinkshift, Point North, Smrtdeath, Spanish Love Songs, The Flatliners.


Stage

Beartooth are due to play Slam Dunk Festival 2022.

  • Alexisonfire, Beartooth, The Used, The Amity Affliction, Silverstein, Electric Callboy, Cancer Bats, Counterparts, Cassyette.


Stage

Deaf Havana will play Slam Dunk Festival 2022.

  • Deaf Havana, 3OH!3, Set It Off, Stand Atlantic, The Summer Set, Mod Sun, With Confidence, Punk Rock Factory, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Yours Truly, Between You & Me.


Music
Slam Dunk Festival
Hatfield News
Hertfordshire News

Logo Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
