More bands added to Slam Dunk Festival 2022 line-up set for Hatfield Park
Organisers have announced a second wave of bands playing next year's Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.
The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival is due to take place in Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Joining the previously announced stage headliners Alexisonfire and Rancid on the SDF22 line-up are The Story So Far, The Amity Affliction, Hot Water Music, The Vandals, Silverstein, Dream State, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Spanish Love Songs and The Flatliners.
Early bird tickets are still available over at slamdunkfestival.com
Slam Dunk Festival South successfully returned to Hatfield Park in September 2021 after a succession of COVID related postponements.
Next year's festival will take place a bit later than normal, with the annual music event moved from its traditional late May Spring Bank Holiday weekend slot to the 2022 Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.
As well as the newly announced bands, the Slam Dunk 2022 line-up includes The Used, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Hot Milk and Meet Me at The Altar, with many more to be announced.
Slam Dunk Festival North will take place in Leeds on Friday, June 3 before the festival moves south to Hertfordshire the following day.
