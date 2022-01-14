Slam Dunk Festival confirms fourth 2022 headliner for Hatfield

This year's Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. The festival will return to Hertfordshire on Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Organisers of Slam Dunk have confirmed the music festival's fourth headliner for Hatfield this summer.

Neck Deep will join the already announced stage headliners Alexisonfire, Sum 41 and The Dropkick Murphys on the line-up set for Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4.

The festival posted on its social media pages: "We are very excited to inform you that Neck Deep are your 4th and final festival headliner!"

Welsh pop punk band Neck Deep also posted on Instagram: "We're incredibly stoked to be headlining @slamdunkmusic Festival 2022! See you this June"

Kickstarting 2022 with a bang, promoters of the pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival have also confirmed appearances by Cancer Bats, The Bronx, The Summer Set, Point North, Mom Jeans, and As December Falls.

The Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 line-up also includes the previously announced The Used, Pennywise, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, The Story So Far, Knuckle Puck, The Interrupters, Deaf Havana and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Slam Dunk Festival North is scheduled to take place in Temple Newsam Leeds on Friday, June 3, 2022, before arriving in Hertfordshire the day after.

