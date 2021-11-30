This year's Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. The festival will return to Hertfordshire on Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Sum 41 and Dropkick Murphys have been announced as the latest headliners of next summer's Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.

They join Alexisonfire as Slam Dunk 2022 headliners, but Rancid will no longer be playing the festival next year.

The Interrupters, KennyHoopla, Pennywise, Pinkshift and Deaf Havana have also been confirmed in the third wave of bands set for the pop-punk, ska punk, emo and metal festival taking place in Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Canadian punk-rock titans Sum 41 will return to the Slam Dunk bill in the headline slot in 2022 having been unable to make this year's rescheduled showpiece in September.

The Fat Lip and In Too Deep band were originally confirmed for 2020’s event until developments in the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic saw them off the rescheduled bill for 2021.

With over 15 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Award nomination, and countless other accolades, Sum 41 fans will finally be able to see them at Slam Dunk in Leeds and Hatfield next summer.

American Celtic-punk mob Dropkick Murphys also join the line-up as the festival's third headliner alongside post-hardcore heavy-hitters Alexisonfire, who were announced back in September.

In their first UK performance since their majestic show at London’s Alexandra Palace in February 2020, Dropkick Murphys will make their debut appearance at Slam Dunk Festival as a headliner.

The group from Quincy, Massachusetts, will be bringing new material from their rousing latest album Turn Up That Dial as well as hits from their beloved punk discography.

Previously announced headliners Rancid are no longer performing at Slam Dunk Festival next summer, and the new headliners will be joined by The Interrupters, KennyHoopla, Pennywise, Pinkshift, Deaf Havana, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, Eskimo Call Boy, Yours Truly, Mod Sun, and Beauty School.

California ska-punks The Interrupters return to Slam Dunk after their thunderous 2019 performance, while KennyHoopla, fresh from Estella, his 2021 collaboration with Travis Barker, is set to stun the festival crowd in his first appearance.

After international restrictions prevented punks Pennywise from playing the festival in September, Slam Dunk organisers are delighted to welcome the band back to the bill for 2022.

They will play alongside ska stalwarts The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Pop-punk’s rising stars Pinkshift will celebrate their first-ever festival appearance outside of the United States at Slam Dunk next summer, armed with all the emo-power of their Saccharine EP.

Pinkshift's Paul Vallejo said: "Incredibly honoured to be a part of such an incredible line-up full of bands we’ve looked up to for years!

"Unbelievable that our first time in the UK will be because of our music and the support we’ve gotten from across the pond - we’re forever grateful."

Led by James Veck-Gilodi, Deaf Havana will return to the festival under their new guise as a duo, completed by brother Matt.

James said: “After the nightmare past two years and the insane blow to the live/creative industry, words cannot describe how excited I am to play shows again, and even more so knowing that it's Slam Dunk.

"This festival has been a place where I have always had a good time, but most importantly been to and played some of the most fun shows of my life.

"There are always a huge amount of friends there and I can't wait to come back with a new, more focussed mindset.”

Chicago-based quintet Knuckle Puck will perform at Slam Dunk Festival next year, fresh from the release of their latest album 20/20.

Ready to make their mark on Slam Dunk are Midwest emo troupe Hot Mulligan, metal-fuelled EDM heads Eskimo Call Boy, Australian pop-punk breakout stars Yours Truly, and Slam Dunk Records signings Beauty School, who are due to release their debut single Take It Slow on the label on Thursday, December 2.

Joe Cabrera, of Beauty School, said: "It's hard to describe what it means to us to be playing Slam Dunk Festival and to be signed to Slam Dunk Records.

"Slam Dunk is such a unique and special festival that influenced so much about our band, both musically and personally as well. We grew up at Slam Dunk Festival. This is our home. These are our people."

Slam Dunk Festival 2022 will take place on Friday, June 3 in Leeds and Saturday, June 4 in Hatfield Park, moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

Sum 41 and The Dropkick Murphys have been added as Slam Dunk Festival 2022 headliners for Hatfield and Leeds. - Credit: Slam Dunk Festival





SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2022 LINE-UP

Artists (A-Z)

ALEXISONFIRE

BEAUTY SCHOOL

CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!

DEAF HAVANA

DREAM STATE

DROPKICK MURPHYS

ESKIMO CALLBOY

HOT MILK

HOT MULLIGAN

HOT WATER MUSIC

KENNYHOOPLA

KNUCKLE PUCK

MEET ME AT THE ALTAR (their first-ever UK festival appearance)

MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES

MOD SUN

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

PENNYWISE

PINKSHIFT (their first-ever European festival appearance)

SILVERSTEIN

SPANISH LOVE SONGS

SUM 41

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

THE FLATLINERS

THE INTERRUPTERS

THE STORY SO FAR

THE USED

THE VANDALS

THE WONDER YEARS (playing Upsides album at Slam Dunk Festival North and playing Suburbia at SDF South).

YOURS TRULY





