More bands have been announced for the Slam Dunk Festival returning to Hatfield this summer.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival is due to take place in Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4.

Organisers have confirmed another batch of bands set to grace the various stages at Slam Dunk South 2022 in Hatfield.

Stand Atlantic, Smrtdeath, Cassyette, DeathbyRomy, Streetlight Manifesto, The Suicide Machines, Punk Rock Factory, MC Lars, Bears In Trees and In Her Own Words will be appearing at the festival in June.

Sum 41 are one of the headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk Festival

They join the previously announced four headliners Alexisonfire, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys and Neck Deep on the SDF2022 line-up.

Neck Deep are one of the headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk Festival

Also appearing at Slam Dunk over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend are Motion City Soundtrack, The Used, Kennyhoopla, Pennywise, The Story So Far, Silverstein, Meet Me @ The Altar, The Wonder Years, The Interrupters, 3OH!3, Deaf Havana, Cancer Bats, Nova Twins, Pinkshift and many more.

Tickets for the all-day festival are on sale via www.slamdunkfestival.com





All you need to know about Slam Dunk Festival 2022

When is Slam Dunk Festival 2022?

Slam Dunk Festival North is set for Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, Yorkshire, on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Slam Dunk Festival South will take place in Hertfordshire the following day at Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield. - Credit: State of Love & Trust





Who has just been added to the Slam Dunk Festival 2022 line-up?

Rounding off their whirlwind UK headline tour this week, Australian pop-punkers Stand Atlantic will be back at Slam Dunk Festival, following an impressive debut in 2018.

The four-piece led by Bonnie Fraser are set to release their third album ‘F.E.A.R’ in May, a month before they return to the stages of Leeds and Hatfield.

Fresh from the digital release of their latest album ‘it’s fine’ which featured Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Lil Lotus and Lil Aaron, Smrtdeath will make their first-ever UK appearance at Slam Dunk Festival this summer.

Signing with Epitaph in 2020, the Canadian rapper/singer/multi-instrumentalist strikes a balance between energetic and depressive, effortlessly swapping acoustic melodramatics with anthemic synth-pop for the futurewave of pop-punk.

Achieving an astronomical social following on TikTok, Cassyette will bring her chest-thumping mix of pop, rock and metal to the Slam Dunk Festival stages.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, singer/songwriter DeathbyRomy is known for her mesmerising merge of hip-hop boldness and rock and roll swagger, and will also make her first-ever UK appearance on the stages of Leeds and Hatfield in June.

New Jersey ska-punk legends Streetlight Manifesto will be returning to Slam Dunk Festival almost 10 years after their first appearance.

Originally billed for Slam Dunk’s 2020 line-up, The Suicide Machines’ debut SDF performance will be a delight for many fans who revelled in the release of their latest album ‘Revolution Spring’ – their first in 15 years.

South Wales’ Punk Rock Factory are the high-energy, no-holds-barred punk powerhouse appearing at Slam Dunk Festival this summer for the very first time.

Their love for mashing up Disney-esque ballads and early 2000s rock music has resonated with a global online following of almost one million – and over 40 million TikTok likes.

The band said: "We're honoured and excited to be joining such an awesome Slam Dunk lineup this year! This will be our first year playing and we really can't wait to bring the party."

MC Lars is an alt-scene legend. Pioneering emo-rap in the mid 2000s, the Californian musician last appeared at Slam Dunk Festival in 2014.

South London’s rising self-proclaimed ‘dirtbag boyband’ Bears In Trees have just wrapped up their UK headline tour, including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Hailing from Los Angeles, pop-punk five-piece In Her Own Words will perform at Slam Dunk for the very first time this summer.



SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2022 LINE-UP ARTISTS (A-Z)

3OH!3

ALEXISONFIRE

AS DECEMBER FALLS

BEAUTY SCHOOL (First-ever festival performance)

BEARTOOTH

BEARS IN TREES

CANCER BATS

CASSYETTE

CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!

COUNTERPARTS

DEAF HAVANA

DEATHBYROMY (First-ever UK appearance)

DROPKICK MURPHYS

ESKIMO CALLBOY

HOT MILK

HOT MULLIGAN

HOT WATER MUSIC

IN HER OWN WORDS

KENNYHOOPLA (First-ever UK festival appearance)

KNUCKLE PUCK

LIL LOTUS

MAGNOLIA PARK

MC LARS

MEET ME AT THE ALTAR (First-ever UK festival appearance)

MOD SUN

MOM JEANS

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

NECK DEEP

NOVA TWINS

PENNYWISE

PINKSHIFT (First-ever European festival appearance)

POINT NORTH (First-ever European festival appearance)

SET IT OFF

SILVERSTEIN

SMRTDEATH (First-ever UK appearance)

SPANISH LOVE SONGS

STAND ATLANTIC

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO (First-ever European festival appearance)

SUM 41

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

THE BRONX (European festival exclusive)

THE FLATLINERS

THE INTERRUPTERS

THE STORY SO FAR

THE SUCIDIDE MACHINES

THE SUMMER SET

THE USED

THE VANDALS

THE WONDER YEARS (playing Upsides album at SDF North and playing Suburbia at SDF South exclusively)

WITH CONFIDENCE

YOURS TRULY.







