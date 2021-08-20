Things to do

The main stage at a previous Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. The festival is due to return on Sunday, September 5, 2021. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Festival organisers have revealed the first stage times for Slam Dunk 2021.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on Sunday, September 5.

Slam Dunk North takes place in Leeds the day before.

Here are the stage set times announced so far for Slam Dunk Festival 2021.

Rock Scene Presents powered by Amazon Music UK Stage

Stage line-up and set times:

Don Broco – 8.50pm-10pm

Waterparks – 7.35pm-8.20pm

State Champs – 6.25pm-7.10pm

Mayday Parade – 5.15pm-6pm

We Are The In Crowd – 4.10pm-4.50pm

Creeper – 3.05pm-3.45pm

As It Is – 2.05pm-2.40pm

Hellogoodbye – 1.10pm-1.45pm

Roam – 12.20pm-12.50pm

The Bottom Line – 11.30am-noon.





We will be updating the list as more set times are announced.

Slam Dunk Festival North 2021 takes place at Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 is set for Hatfield Park in Herts on Sunday, September 5.

The Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster. - Credit: Slam Dunk



