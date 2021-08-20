Slam Dunk Festival 2021: Stage set times announced for Hatfield Park
Published: 9:11 PM August 20, 2021
- Credit: Kevin Richards
Festival organisers have revealed the first stage times for Slam Dunk 2021.
The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on Sunday, September 5.
Slam Dunk North takes place in Leeds the day before.
Here are the stage set times announced so far for Slam Dunk Festival 2021.
Rock Scene Presents powered by Amazon Music UK Stage
Stage line-up and set times:
- Don Broco – 8.50pm-10pm
- Waterparks – 7.35pm-8.20pm
- State Champs – 6.25pm-7.10pm
- Mayday Parade – 5.15pm-6pm
- We Are The In Crowd – 4.10pm-4.50pm
- Creeper – 3.05pm-3.45pm
- As It Is – 2.05pm-2.40pm
- Hellogoodbye – 1.10pm-1.45pm
- Roam – 12.20pm-12.50pm
- The Bottom Line – 11.30am-noon.
We will be updating the list as more set times are announced.
Slam Dunk Festival North 2021 takes place at Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4.
Most Read
- 1 Five hospitalised after suspected heroin overdoses
- 2 5 people you didn’t know were from Welwyn Hatfield
- 3 Win free tickets to top tourist attractions in Visit Herts' even Bigger Weekend ballot
- 4 Firework Champions coming to Hatfield House with four amazing displays on one night
- 5 Man arrested in connection with burglary and ABH investigation
- 6 Drug dealer who supplied Welwyn Hatfield through county lines jailed for eight years
- 7 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council commits to rehoming Afghan families
- 8 Suicide prevention charity formed after tragedy to be supported by Mayor
- 9 New ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything being filmed in Welwyn Garden City
- 10 Person dies after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar
Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 is set for Hatfield Park in Herts on Sunday, September 5.