Slam Dunk Festival 2021: Stage set times announced for Hatfield Park

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:11 PM August 20, 2021   
The main stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. The festival is due to return on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The main stage at a previous Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. The festival is due to return on Sunday, September 5, 2021. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Festival organisers have revealed the first stage times for Slam Dunk 2021.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on Sunday, September 5.

Slam Dunk North takes place in Leeds the day before.

Here are the stage set times announced so far for Slam Dunk Festival 2021.

Rock Scene Presents powered by Amazon Music UK Stage
Stage line-up and set times: 

  • Don Broco – 8.50pm-10pm
  • Waterparks – 7.35pm-8.20pm
  • State Champs – 6.25pm-7.10pm
  • Mayday Parade – 5.15pm-6pm
  • We Are The In Crowd – 4.10pm-4.50pm
  • Creeper – 3.05pm-3.45pm
  • As It Is – 2.05pm-2.40pm
  • Hellogoodbye – 1.10pm-1.45pm
  • Roam – 12.20pm-12.50pm
  • The Bottom Line – 11.30am-noon.


We will be updating the list as more set times are announced.

Slam Dunk Festival North 2021 takes place at Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 is set for Hatfield Park in Herts on Sunday, September 5.

The latest Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster following Sum 41 dropping out.

The Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster. - Credit: Slam Dunk


