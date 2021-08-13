Slam Dunk 2021 stage line-ups for returning Hatfield Park music festival
- Credit: Alan Davies
Organisers have revealed the stage splits for Slam Dunk Festival 2021.
The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, September 5.
While co-headliners Sum 41 have had to pull out due to travel reasons, the returning festival will still feature the likes of Don Broco, NOFX, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and While She Sleeps in Hertfordshire.
The latest line-up poster breaks down the stage line-ups set for Hatfield Park. The stage times have yet to be announced.
Here are the stage splits for Slam Dunk Festival 2021 according to the poster, line-up subject to change.
Rock Scene Stage
- Don Broco
- Waterparks
- State Champs
- Mayday Parade
- We Are The In Crowd
- Creeper
- As It Is
- Hellogoodbye
- Roam
- The Bottom Line
Most Read
- 1 Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students collect GCSE results
- 2 Council withdraws BioPark application from meeting
- 3 Person dies after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar
- 4 Tributes to Summer Holiday and Sherlock actress Una Stubbs
- 5 New ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything being filmed in Welwyn Garden City
- 6 PC receives in-house telling off after threatening and swearing at teen
- 7 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 8 Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students celebrate 2021 A Level results
- 9 Does Hatfield have enough car parking?
- 10 Antique marble busts stolen from Potters Bar home
Punk in Drublic Stage
- NOFX
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Alkaline Trio
- Pennywise
- The Skints
- Zebrahead
- Capdown
- Snuff
- Days N' Daze
- The Baboon Show
Jägermeister Tent - 2 stages with no clashes
- While She Sleeps
- Bury Tomorrow
- Funeral for a Friend
- Escape the Fate
- Trash Boat
- Your Demise
- Stray From The Path
- Comeback Kid
- Malevolence
- Deez Nuts
- Loathe
- Brutality Will Prevail
- Hacktivist
- Blood Youth
The Key Club Stages - 2 stages with no clashes
- A
- Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
- [spunge]
- Normandie
- Vukovi
- Popes of Chillitown
- Wargasm
- Static Dress
- NoahFinnce
- Doll Skin
- For You The Moon
- Plus secret special guests...
Slam Dunk Festival North takes place at Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 is set for Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.