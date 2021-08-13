Things to do

Published: 7:00 PM August 13, 2021

Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. He has been added to the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up. - Credit: Alan Davies

Organisers have revealed the stage splits for Slam Dunk Festival 2021.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, September 5.

While co-headliners Sum 41 have had to pull out due to travel reasons, the returning festival will still feature the likes of Don Broco, NOFX, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and While She Sleeps in Hertfordshire.

The latest line-up poster breaks down the stage line-ups set for Hatfield Park. The stage times have yet to be announced.

Here are the stage splits for Slam Dunk Festival 2021 according to the poster, line-up subject to change.

Rock Scene Stage

Don Broco

Waterparks

State Champs

Mayday Parade

We Are The In Crowd

Creeper

As It Is

Hellogoodbye

Roam

The Bottom Line





Punk in Drublic Stage

NOFX

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Alkaline Trio

Pennywise

The Skints

Zebrahead

Capdown

Snuff

Days N' Daze

The Baboon Show





Jägermeister Tent - 2 stages with no clashes

While She Sleeps

Bury Tomorrow

Funeral for a Friend

Escape the Fate

Trash Boat

Your Demise

Stray From The Path

Comeback Kid

Malevolence

Deez Nuts

Loathe

Brutality Will Prevail

Hacktivist

Blood Youth





The Key Club Stages - 2 stages with no clashes

A

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

[spunge]

Normandie

Vukovi

Popes of Chillitown

Wargasm

Static Dress

NoahFinnce

Doll Skin

For You The Moon

Plus secret special guests...

Slam Dunk Festival North takes place at Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 is set for Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.

The latest Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster for Hatfield and Leeds. - Credit: Slam Dunk



