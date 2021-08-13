News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Slam Dunk 2021 stage line-ups for returning Hatfield Park music festival

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM August 13, 2021   
Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield Park

Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. He has been added to the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up. - Credit: Alan Davies

Organisers have revealed the stage splits for Slam Dunk Festival 2021.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, September 5.

While co-headliners Sum 41 have had to pull out due to travel reasons, the returning festival will still feature the likes of Don Broco, NOFX, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and While She Sleeps in Hertfordshire.

The latest line-up poster breaks down the stage line-ups set for Hatfield Park. The stage times have yet to be announced.

Here are the stage splits for Slam Dunk Festival 2021 according to the poster, line-up subject to change.

Rock Scene Stage

  • Don Broco
  • Waterparks
  • State Champs
  • Mayday Parade
  • We Are The In Crowd
  • Creeper
  • As It Is
  • Hellogoodbye
  • Roam
  • The Bottom Line


Punk in Drublic Stage

  • NOFX
  • Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
  • Alkaline Trio
  • Pennywise
  • The Skints
  • Zebrahead
  • Capdown
  • Snuff
  • Days N' Daze
  • The Baboon Show


Jägermeister Tent - 2 stages with no clashes

  • While She Sleeps
  • Bury Tomorrow
  • Funeral for a Friend
  • Escape the Fate
  • Trash Boat
  • Your Demise
  • Stray From The Path
  • Comeback Kid
  • Malevolence
  • Deez Nuts
  • Loathe
  • Brutality Will Prevail
  • Hacktivist
  • Blood Youth


The Key Club Stages - 2 stages with no clashes

  • A
  • Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
  • [spunge]
  • Normandie
  • Vukovi
  • Popes of Chillitown
  • Wargasm
  • Static Dress
  • NoahFinnce
  • Doll Skin
  • For You The Moon
  • Plus secret special guests...

Slam Dunk Festival North takes place at Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 is set for Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.

The latest Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster following Sum 41 dropping out.

The latest Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster for Hatfield and Leeds. - Credit: Slam Dunk


