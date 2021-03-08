Music festival reveals rescheduled September line-up and headliners
- Credit: Kevin Richards
Organisers of music festival Slam Dunk have revealed the line-up for September's rescheduled dates.
The pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alternative rock event was due to take place in Hatfield at the end of May.
However, promoters have put back the festival due to coronavirus restrictions and it will now take over Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.
After riding out the turbulence of 2020, Slam Dunk Festival organisers have revealed Sum 41 and Don Broco will return as headliners for the rescheduled September dates.
NOFX, Bury Tomorrow, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish are also billed on the SDF21 poster.
Also appearing on the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up are While She Sleeps, We Are The In Crowd, St Albans group Trash Boat, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Ice Nine Kills, State Champs and Zebrahead.
New additions to the line-up include Crown The Empire, Escape The Fate, Hacktivist, Malevolence and Snuff, with more to be announced.
Slam Dunk Festival director Ben Ray said: "It was a shame we have had to move the festival again from May, however we feel the guidance now is clear enough to know the event will happen in September.
"With over two months between the June 21st reopening date and the festival we certainly think there is enough breathing space!
"After having announced the date change after the government announcement, we felt only right to take a bit of time to check with artists who could still do the new dates, before we re-announced them.
"Now we can reveal these and I am so happy so many can make the new dates!"
As well as Slam Dunk South taking place in the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, the festival will also visit Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, September 4 for Slam Dunk Festival North.
All previously purchased tickets for 2020’s cancelled events will remain valid.
General admission tickets to Slam Dunk Festival are £75.
Slam Dunk Festival's South Afterparty will take place at o2 Academy Islington. Tickets are £8.
For more info and to buy tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2021 LINE-UP
HEADLINERS: SUM 41 + DON BROCO
Also appearing:
A
BASEMENT
BLOOD YOUTH
BURY TOMORROW
CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!
COMEBACK KID
COUNTERPARTS
CROWN THE EMPIRE
DAYS N DAZE
DEEZ NUTS
DOLLSKIN
DREAM STATE
ESCAPE THE FATE
FACE TO FACE
FOUR YEAR STRONG
FREE THROW
HACKTIVIST
ICE NINE KILLS
KNUCKLE PUCK
MALEVOLENCE
MAYDAY PARADE
ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES
MOVEMENTS
NOFX
NORMANDIE
PENNYWISE
POPES OF CHILLITOWN
REEL BIG FISH
ROAM
SNUFF
SPUNGE
STATE CHAMPS
STATIC DRESS
STRAY FROM THE PATH
THE BABOON SHOW
THE BOTTOM LINE
THE STORY SO FAR
THE VANDALS
THIS WILD LIFE
TRASH BOAT
VUKOVI
WARGASM
WE ARE THE IN CROWD
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
WITH CONFIDENCE
YOUR DEMISE
ZEBRAHEAD