Music festival reveals rescheduled September line-up and headliners

Published: 5:24 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 5:29 PM March 8, 2021

The main stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. The festival is now due to return on Sunday, September 5, 2021. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Organisers of music festival Slam Dunk have revealed the line-up for September's rescheduled dates.

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alternative rock event was due to take place in Hatfield at the end of May.

However, promoters have put back the festival due to coronavirus restrictions and it will now take over Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.

After riding out the turbulence of 2020, Slam Dunk Festival organisers have revealed Sum 41 and Don Broco will return as headliners for the rescheduled September dates.

NOFX, Bury Tomorrow, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish are also billed on the SDF21 poster.

Also appearing on the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up are While She Sleeps, We Are The In Crowd, St Albans group Trash Boat, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Ice Nine Kills, State Champs and Zebrahead.

The new Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster for September. - Credit: Slam Dunk

New additions to the line-up include Crown The Empire, Escape The Fate, Hacktivist, Malevolence and Snuff, with more to be announced.

Slam Dunk Festival director Ben Ray said: "It was a shame we have had to move the festival again from May, however we feel the guidance now is clear enough to know the event will happen in September.

"With over two months between the June 21st reopening date and the festival we certainly think there is enough breathing space!

"After having announced the date change after the government announcement, we felt only right to take a bit of time to check with artists who could still do the new dates, before we re-announced them.

"Now we can reveal these and I am so happy so many can make the new dates!"

As well as Slam Dunk South taking place in the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, the festival will also visit Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, September 4 for Slam Dunk Festival North.

All previously purchased tickets for 2020’s cancelled events will remain valid.

General admission tickets to Slam Dunk Festival are £75.

Slam Dunk Festival's South Afterparty will take place at o2 Academy Islington. Tickets are £8.

For more info and to buy tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com

SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2021 LINE-UP

HEADLINERS: SUM 41 + DON BROCO

Also appearing:

A

BASEMENT

BLOOD YOUTH

BURY TOMORROW

CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!

COMEBACK KID

COUNTERPARTS

CROWN THE EMPIRE

DAYS N DAZE

DEEZ NUTS

DOLLSKIN

DREAM STATE

ESCAPE THE FATE

FACE TO FACE

FOUR YEAR STRONG

FREE THROW

HACKTIVIST

ICE NINE KILLS

KNUCKLE PUCK

MALEVOLENCE

MAYDAY PARADE

ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

MOVEMENTS

NOFX

NORMANDIE

PENNYWISE

POPES OF CHILLITOWN

REEL BIG FISH

ROAM

SNUFF

SPUNGE

STATE CHAMPS

STATIC DRESS

STRAY FROM THE PATH

THE BABOON SHOW

THE BOTTOM LINE

THE STORY SO FAR

THE VANDALS

THIS WILD LIFE

TRASH BOAT

VUKOVI

WARGASM

WE ARE THE IN CROWD

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

WITH CONFIDENCE

YOUR DEMISE

ZEBRAHEAD