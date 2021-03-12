First stage line-up confirmed for Slam Dunk music festival
- Credit: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied
Organisers have revealed the first full stage line-up for this year's rearranged Slam Dunk Festival.
Slam Dunk South is set to return to the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
The pop punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival was originally due to take place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 30.
After revealing the first line-up announcement for the rescheduled September event this week, promoters have now confirmed the complete bill for the Punk in Drublic Festival Stage.
American punk band NOFX will headline the stage.
They will be joined by Pennywise, Me First and The Gimmes Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, Face to Face, Vandals, and Snuff.
Slam Dunk Festival posted on Instagram: "Now we all know September is on, tickets are moving fast!"
For Slam Dunk Festival 2021 tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com
