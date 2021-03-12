News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

First stage line-up confirmed for Slam Dunk music festival

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 11:49 AM March 12, 2021   
A rainbow over the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Eddy Mayn

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 in Hatfield. - Credit: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied

Organisers have revealed the first full stage line-up for this year's rearranged Slam Dunk Festival.

Slam Dunk South is set to return to the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The pop punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival was originally due to take place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 30.

After revealing the first line-up announcement for the rescheduled September event this week, promoters have now confirmed the complete bill for the Punk in Drublic Festival Stage.

American punk band NOFX will headline the stage.

They will be joined by Pennywise, Me First and The Gimmes Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, Face to Face, Vandals, and Snuff.

Line-up poster for Slam Dunk 2021's Punk in Drublic Stage for September's rescheduled festival.

The line-up poster for Slam Dunk 2021's Punk in Drublic Stage for September's rescheduled festival. - Credit: Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk Festival posted on Instagram: "Now we all know September is on, tickets are moving fast!"

For Slam Dunk Festival 2021 tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com



Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies in collision with tipper van
  2. 2 Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' son who died on the railway
  3. 3 Air ambulance lands at scene of serious collision
  1. 4 Tipper van and pedestrian involved in collision
  2. 5 Shrubs to be removed in preparation for town centre works
  3. 6 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  4. 7 Herts metal companies formed an illegal price-fixing 'cartel'
  5. 8 Charge for more than three hours parking confirmed in town centre
  6. 9 International Women’s Day: Looking back on the women who inspired us over the last year
  7. 10 Person dies after being hit by train near Welwyn Garden City railway station
Music
Slam Dunk Festival
Hatfield House
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Jonathan Morris

Person on railway between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Planning

From 'half-baked' to a New Town - did planners keep their promise to...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
De Havilland Primary School

Hatfield school appoints new headteacher

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The 20ft facade collapsed from a council-owned flat above Peacocks in Hatfield. Picture credit: Hele

Planning

The many promises to save Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus