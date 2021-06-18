News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Frank Turner added to revised Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up set for Hatfield

Alan Davies

Published: 2:40 PM June 18, 2021   
Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield Park

Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. He has been added to the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up.

A revised line-up has been announced for this year's Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.

Alkaline Trio, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Funeral For A Friend, Capdown, As It Is, Hellogoodbye, and Loathe have all been added to the SDF21 bill set for Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.

Folk-punk troubadour Frank Turner has already played Hatfield when he headlined Folk by the Oak 2019 in the same field that Slam Dunk is held in. 

Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 in Hatfield Park.

Frank Turner on the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 in Hatfield Park. He has been added to the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up. - Credit: Alan Davies

However, Reel Big Fish, Counterparts, Knuckle Puck, Basement, and Face To Face will no longer play Slam Dunk this year.

The festival posted on its Facebook page: "Despite the recent announcement regarding the delay for the next stage of the roadmap we are still remaining very positive that there is no doubt that all events will be on after the 21st July meaning we can welcome you all to Slam Dunk Festival 2021!

"We are pleased to be able to announce the return of Alkaline Trio, plus Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Funeral For A Friend, Capdown, As It Is, Hellogoodbye, and Loathe.

"We will be announcing a few more artists over the summer, probably right up to the event."

The Slam Dunk update added: "We are sorry that the line up has changed over the two years we have been preparing for this event, and cannot thank you all enough and appreciate your support by still attending after all this time!"

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival is due to be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco.

Slam Dunk was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

