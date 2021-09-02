Published: 6:00 PM September 2, 2021

The main stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2018 in Hatfield Park. The festival is due to return on Sunday, September 5, 2021. - Credit: Archant

After multiple line-up changes since the bill was first announced two years ago, Slam Dunk Festival finally returns to Hatfield Park on Sunday.

Bedford band Don Broco will headline the Rock Scene Stage in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on September 5, while American punk rockers NOFX will close the Punk in Drublic Stage.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival has been postponed three times since May 2020 and organisers will be hoping it's fourth time lucky this weekend.

The Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster. - Credit: Slam Dunk Festival

That's not to say COVID hasn't hit planning for this week's rescheduled Slam Dunk South 2021.

Canadian co-headliners Sum 41 are just one of the international bands unable to now attend.

At the time of the Fat Lip group pulling out, Team Slam Dunk posted on the festival's social media channels: "To those who ask ‘why not just cancel’ the simple answer is that if we do not attempt to do the festival this year, there might not be a next year.

"Many people don’t realise we are a small, independent company that revolves around, and relies upon, putting this festival on."

So the pop-punk show will go on this weekend in Hatfield Park – and Leeds' Temple Newsam the day before – with Waterparks, State Champs, and Mayday Parade among the bands due to appear on the Rock Scene Stage.

Creeper, recent additions to the Slam Dunk bill, were unable to play Reading and Leeds Festivals last weekend due to members of their touring party testing positive for COVID.

They are still hopeful of making Slam Dunk this week.

When Las Vegas rockers Escape The Fate pulled out of the festival, Slam Dunk organisers added Skindred as special guests in the Jägermeister Tent.

With two stages and no clashes in that big top, While She Sleeps and Bury Tomorrow will close the respective stages, with Funeral For a Friend also down to perform.

Yorkshire metallers Blood Youth will open the stage.

Blood Youth are due to open the Jägermeister Tent at Slam Dunk Festival 2021. - Credit: Olli Appleyard. Supplied by Pomona.

The Punk in Drublic arena will be headlined by NOFX, with Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Alkaline Trio also on the bill.

But Pennywise will no longer be appearing "due to Covid related difficulties" and Anti-Flag have been added to the line-up in their place.

Days N' Daze also dropped out last weekend as they can no longer make the trip due to a flight change that redirects them through a red list country. They have been replaced by Buster Shuffle.

Matt Stocks will be spinning the tunes in between the bands on the Punk in Drublic Stage in Hatfield and later playing a closing DJ set in the Jägermeister Tent.

Another band unable to make it to Hatfield is Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! as their drummer Bastien has sustained a shoulder injury and has not fully recovered.

The French pop-punk band posted on Instagram: "We would like to thank the Slam Dunk Festival team for their unconditional support and understanding through this difficult decision."

Stray From The Path are also unable to make it, after their drummer Craig Reynolds cracked several ribs and fractured the T9 vertebrae in his back.

Holding Absence, A, Lizzy Farrall, The Hara, and Weatherstate are all down to play The Key Club Stages, with Boston Manor announced on Sunday as the special guest headliner.

A 'secret' special guest will also appear on The Key Club Stages during the afternoon.

Here are the latest stage line-ups and set times announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2021, subject to change.

Rock Scene Presents powered by Amazon Music UK Stage

Stage line-up and set times:

Don Broco – 8.50pm-10pm

Waterparks – 7.35pm-8.20pm

State Champs – 6.25pm-7.10pm

Mayday Parade – 5.15pm-6pm

We Are The In Crowd – 4.10pm-4.50pm

Creeper – 3.05pm-3.45pm

As It Is – 2.05pm-2.40pm

Hellogoodbye – 1.10pm-1.45pm

Roam – 12.20pm-12.50pm

The Bottom Line – 11.30am-noon.



Jägermeister Tent

2 stages with no clashes

While She Sleeps – 8pm-9pm

Bury Tomorrow – 6.55pm-7.55pm

Skindred – 6pm-6.50pm

Funeral For a Friend – 5.05pm-5.55pm

Trash Boat – 4.20pm-5pm

Your Demise – 3.40pm-4.20pm

Comeback Kid – 3pm-3.40pm

Malevolence – 2.25pm-3pm

Deez Nuts – 1.45pm-2.20pm

Brutality Will Prevail – 1.10pm-1.45pm

Loathe – 12.40pm-1.10pm

Hacktivist – 12.10pm-12.40pm

Blood Youth – 11.40am-12.10pm



Punk in Drublic Stage

Leeds:

NOFX – 8.55pm-10pm

Alkaline Trio – 7.35pm-8.25pm

Anti-Flag – 6.35pm-7.15pm

The Skints – 5.35pm-6.15pm

Zebrahead – 4.35pm-5.15pm

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – 3.25pm-4.15pm

Capdown – 2.25pm-3.05pm

Snuff – 1.25pm-2.05pm

The Baboon Show – 12.35pm-1.05pm

Buster Shuffle – 11.45am-12.15pm.



Hatfield:

NOFX – 8.55pm-10pm

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – 7.35pm-8.25pm

Alkaline Trio – 6.25pm-7.15pm

Anti-Flag – 5.25pm-6.05pm

The Skints – 4.25pm-5.05pm

Zebrahead – 3.25pm-4.05pm

Capdown – 2.25pm-3.05pm

Snuff – 1.25pm-2.05pm

Buster Shuffle – 12.35pm-1.05pm

The Baboon Show – 11.45am-12.15pm.



The Key Club Stages

2 stages with no clashes

NORTH

Left Stage

Boston Manor – 8.20pm-8.55pm

Normandie – 7.05pm-7.35pm

Vukovi – 5.55pm-6.25pm

Wargasm – 4.45pm-5.15pm

Popes of Chillitown – 3.35pm-4.05pm

A – 2.25pm-2.55pm

Weatherstate – 1.15pm-1.45pm

The Hara – 12.05pm-12.35pm.

Right Stage

Holding Absence – 7.40pm-8.15pm

[spunge] – 6.30pm-7pm

Lizzy Farrall – 5.20pm-5.50pm

Static Dress – 4.10pm-4.40pm

NoahFinnce – 3pm-3.30pm

Secret Special Guest (TBC) – 1.50pm-2.20pm

Doll Skin –12.40pm-1.10pm

For You The Moon – 11.30am-noon.



SOUTH

Left Stage

Boston Manor – 8.20pm-8.55pm

Vukovi – 7.05pm-7.35pm

Normandie – 5.55pm-6.25pm

A – 4.45pm-5.15pm

Wargasm – 3.35pm-4.05pm

Weatherstate – 2.25pm-2.55pm

The Hara – 1.15pm-1.45pm

Popes of Chillitown – 12.05pm-12.35pm.

Right Stage

Holding Absence – 7.40pm-8.15pm

Static Dress – 6.30pm-7pm

[spunge]– 5.20pm-5.50pm

Secret Special Guest (TBC) – 4.10pm-4.40pm

Lizzy Farrall – 3pm-3.30pm

Doll Skin – 1.50pm-2.20pm

NoahFinnce –12.40pm-1.10pm

For You The Moon – 11.30am-noon.



* Line-up subject to change.

Slam Dunk Festival North 2021 takes place at Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 is set for Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Sunday, September 5.