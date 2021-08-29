Published: 7:04 PM August 29, 2021

The main stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2018 in Hatfield Park. The festival is due to return on Sunday, September 5, 2021. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Slam Dunk Festival organisers have revealed The Key Club Stages' special guest headliner.

Boston Manor will top the bill on The Key Club Stages at Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4 and Hatfield Park the following night.

The festival posted on its social media pages: "We are pleased to reveal the mighty Boston Manor as the headliner of The Key Club Stages!

"Now obviously there is just one secret left to reveal…!"

The band tweeted: "We’re gonna be headlining the Key Club stage at @SlamDunkMusic next weekend. Who’s gonna be there?"

A 'secret' special guest set to appear on The Key Club Stages during the afternoon is still to be revealed.

The main stage at Slam Dunk will be headlined by Don Broco, with NOFX playing the Punk in Drublic Stage.

The Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up also includes Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow and Alkaline Trio.

Special guests in the Jägermeister Tent will be Skindred and Funeral For a Friend.

The latest Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up poster - Credit: Slam Dunk Festival



