Organisers 'remain optimistic and confident' that Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will happen

Published: 2:10 PM December 23, 2020

Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. The festival is scheduled to return in May 2021 - Credit: Archant

Organisers of Hatfield's Slam Dunk Festival remain "confident" the event will go ahead in 2021 after twice having to cancel the show this year.

The annual pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alt-rock music festival was due to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House at the end of May, with Don Broco and Sum 41 headlining the main stages.

The coronavirus pandemic forced that late May Bank Holiday weekend extravaganza to be scrapped and the festival was rescheduled for September.

The rearranged 2020 festival at the end of the summer was also called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Despite Hertfordshire currently being in Tier 4 due to increased coronavirus cases in the county, promoters are hopeful things will have improved by the end of May.

Slam Dunk Festival North 2021 is due to take place in Leeds' Temple Newsam, on Saturday, May 29, and Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire, on Sunday, May 30.

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 is due to take place in Hatfield on Sunday, May 30, 2021. - Credit: Slam Dunk Festival

In an Instagram post, Slam Dunk wrote: "As we come to celebrate Christmas and 2020 comes to a close, we are reflecting on what a year it has been.

"For the first time since 2006 there was no Slam Dunk Festival to kick start your summer, and since our year usually revolves around that one weekend it's been very strange for us!

"We remain optimistic and confident that Slam Dunk Festival will happen at the end of May.

"Even though news over the last few days hasn’t been great we remain focused on the roll out of the vaccine.

"With the government stating on numerous occasions life should return to normal after Easter, that at least gives us a couple of months breathing space!"

Don Broco will co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk organisers also thanked fans for their loyalty and carrying over their tickets from this year to next May.

They wrote: "We cannot thank you enough for the support you have shown through the toughest year ever for us. Whether it be keeping hold of your 2020 tickets, buying merch or simply telling people you will be there at Slam Dunk Festival 2021.

"We understand that many of you are waiting to see what happens to buy your tickets, but if you fancy sending positive vibes our way, there’s still time to ask Santa for a Slam Dunk ticket or to treat yourself and buy one on Boxing Day with your Christmas money.

"Happy holidays and see you next year!"

The Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up is similar to this year with Don Broco and Sum 41 both confirmed along with Billy Talent, NOFX, While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow, The Used, Reel Big Fish, Four Year Strong and Young Guns.

For more on Slam Dunk, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com



