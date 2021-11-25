Sir Elton John will play two shows at Watford Football Club's Vicarage Road ground in July 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. - Credit: Archant / Casey Gutteridge, CPG Photography

Sir Elton John has announced two homecoming concerts in Hertfordshire for next summer.

The legendary Rocket Man singer will return to Watford on Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 for two dates at Vicarage Road as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.

He tweeted: "I'm so excited to finally announce that as part of the #EltonFarewellTour, I will be returning to perform at the home of @WatfordFC, Vicarage Road, for two nights: Sun 3 & Mon 4 July 2022 🚀🐝"

Sir Elton, who recently topped the UK charts again with Dua Lipa with single Cold Heart, was previously chairman of Watford FC and is now an Honorary Life-President of the club, and has a stand named after him at The Vic.

He said: "Watford Football Club is in my blood, in my soul, it is a huge part of my life."

Your Song star Elton John first played Vicarage Road in May 1974.

Two years later he became club chairman and soon appointed Graham Taylor as team manager.

He performed again at the Hornets' stadium in June 2005, and played another concert there in May 2010.

The following year he headlined a huge outdoor music event in the grounds of Hatfield House.

On the latest farewell tour announcement, Elton said: “I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time as part of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

"My relationship with the club, with the fans, the players and the staff over the years have meant the world to me. Through the good times and the bad, Watford have been a huge part of my life.

"I love the club so dearly, and have had some of the best days of my life in those stands – these shows are going to be so incredibly emotional, and to spend them surrounded by my fellow Watford fans will be wonderful.

"We’ve been on quite the journey together. Come on you ‘Orns!"

Tickets for Sir Elton John's 2022 Watford dates go on public sale on Thursday, December 2 at 10am, with a pre-sale starting December 1. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

For more information visit EltonJohn.com.