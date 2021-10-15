Video
Congratulations! See Sir Cliff Richard's The Great 80 Tour live in cinemas
In 2018, Sir Cliff Richard was joined by 100,000 fans in cinemas worldwide to celebrate 60 years in the music industry.
Later this month, the chart-topping singer who grew up in Hertfordshire invites you to be part of the most fabulous big screen party of the year, as he celebrates his 80th birthday in cinemas nationwide.
His The Great 80 Tour will be beamed live from the Royal Albert Hall in London to cinemas – including the Campus West in Welwyn Garden City, the Odeon Hatfield at The Galleria, Cineworld Stevenage, and Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar – on Wednesday, October 27.
After more than a year away from the stage, Sir Cliff will celebrate the return of live music by performing a selection of his greatest hits.
The event will also feature exclusive footage of Sir Cliff, recorded especially for cinema audiences.
The Great 80 Tour was originally scheduled for 2020 to coincide with Sir Cliff’s 80th birthday.
He will now celebrate a year later, inviting cinema audiences to mark this very special milestone with him, in the comfort of your local cinema.
Presented by CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of Event Cinema, Cliff Richard: The Great 80 Tour will be shown on over 1,000 screens in the UK and Ireland, including major multiplexes and many independent cinemas and arts centres.
Speaking about the cinema event, the Summer Holiday star said: “I am delighted that CinemaLive are once again partnering with us to show The Great 80 Tour in cinemas worldwide.
"This tour was sadly postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and was due to be my 80th birthday celebration with my fans.
"To have the opportunity to reach an even wider audience in cinemas, and especially for those international fans still unable to travel to the tour venues, is a little nerve wracking, but hugely exciting!
“I shall begin the tour aged 80 and will be 81 when in cinemas – what a great way to celebrate.”
Staggeringly, with over 100 albums under his belt, Sir Cliff Richard is the only British pop artist to have number one hits in every decade from the 1950s to the end of the 20th century.
From rock tracks such as Devil Woman to ballads like Miss You Nights – not to mention the UK’s best-loved Christmas songs – his music has been a constant for generations of people.
Cliff Richard: The Great 80 Tour follows Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour, which grossed over £1.1million at the UK and Irish box office across one weekend in 2018.
Cliff Richard: The Great 80 Tour, distributed by CinemaLive, will be broadcast at 7.45pm on October 27. Encore performances will be re-broadcasted in selected cinemas on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31 at 2.30pm
For more information and to find cinema locations, visit cliffincinemas.com