Simply Red have announced a live show at Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire for Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Simply Red have announced a huge live show in Hertfordshire next summer.

Mick Hucknall's chart-toppers will play Hatfield House on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Concert tickets will be available from www.lphconcerts.co.uk from 10am on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Something Got Me Started, Stars, Fairground, and Holding Back The Years chart-toppers will be supported by special guest Lisa Stansfield.

Soul and pop band Simply Red have sold over 60 million albums worldwide, and scored five UK number one hit albums, including A New Flame and Stars.

Their most recent album, Blue Eyed Soul, was released in November 2019 and crashed into the UK charts at number six, proving Simply Red to be as relevant as ever.

Simply Red's Mick Hucknall

Talking about the live shows lined up for next summer, including their Hatfield Park date, Mick Hucknall said: “I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, and it has felt strange not to have that for such a long time.

"It’s wonderfully inspiriting that people can go and see bands again now, and I can’t wait to get back on stage.”

Lead vocalist and songwriter Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 in Manchester and enjoyed immediate success with first single, Money’s Too Tight (To Mention), and the BRIT Award-nominated album Picture Book, the first of 13 nominations and three BRIT Award wins.

This was followed by a decade of superstardom and global hits.

Simply Red were nominated for three prestigious Grammy Awards and continue to sell out tours across the globe.

Simply Red and Mick Hucknall bring their brand of UK soul and pop to Cambridgeshire (Peterborough Embankment – June 11), Kent (Hop Farm – June 17), Lincolnshire (Lincolnshire Showground – July 1), Bedfordshire (Bedford Park – July 28) and Hertfordshire (Hatfield Park – 7th August 7).

Music fans will be in for a real treat in Hatfield as Lisa Stansfield also takes to the stage as part of the live music event.

After being introduced to Coldcut in 1989, her guest vocals helped People Hold On storm the charts and led to a solo career which saw the Rochdale star conquer the world with her accessible soulful dance music.

She went on to win three BRIT Awards, two Grammy nominations, and enjoy a string of hits, including worldwide smash All Around The World, on her way to selling over 20 million albums.