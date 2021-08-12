News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Sign of the Times Festival stage times announced for Happy Mondays and Adam Ant at Hertfordshire music event

Alan Davies

Published: 6:00 PM August 12, 2021   
Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, who will headline the Friday night at the Sign of the Times Festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The stage times for new Hertfordshire music festival Sign of the Times have been announced.

Headlined by Happy Mondays and Adam Ant, the rock/indie/new wave festival will take place at Church End near Bishop's Stortford on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 20, 2021.

Happy Mondays will headline the Friday night at the Sign of the Times Festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Topping the line-up near Little Hadham on the first night will be Happy Mondays, with Ash, The Selecter and The Wedding Present also playing the main stage.

Adam Ant tops the main stage bill on the Saturday night after a set from former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook & The Light.

Cast, Black Grape, Wilko Johnson and The Futureheads are also down to play, while the second stage features DJ sets from Soul II Soul's Jazzie B and Trevor Nelson.

So if you want to know when Happy Mondays and Adam Ant are playing, here are the Sign of the Times Festival 2021 stage times.

Friday, August 20
Main stage: 

  • 4pm: Ferocious Dog
  • 5.20pm: The Wedding Present
  • 6.40pm: The Selecter
  • 8.05pm: Ash
  • 9.45pm: Happy Mondays

Second stage (DJs):

  • 3pm: Rhoda Dakar
  • 5pm: Norman Jay MBE
  • 7pm: South London Soul Train
  • 9pm: Allister Whitehead

Saturday, August 21
Main stage: 

  • Noon: Black Grape
  • 1.15pm: Wilko Johnson
  • 2.30pm: Big Country
  • 3.45pm: Alabama 3
  • 5.10pm: The Futureheads
  • 6.35pm: Cast
  • 8pm: Peter Hook & The Light
  • 9.45pm: Adam Ant

Second stage (DJs):

  • Noon: Jon Constantine
  • 3pm: Queen Bee
  • 5.05pm: DJ Diggz
  • 6.30pm: Don Letts
  • 8pm: Jazzie B
  • 9.30pm: Trevor Nelson

Line-up and times subject to change.

For more on the festival, including COVID-19 entry information, visit signofthetimesfestival.co.uk


Music
Hertfordshire News
Bishop's Stortford News

