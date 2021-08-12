Published: 6:00 PM August 12, 2021

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, who will headline the Friday night at the Sign of the Times Festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The stage times for new Hertfordshire music festival Sign of the Times have been announced.

Headlined by Happy Mondays and Adam Ant, the rock/indie/new wave festival will take place at Church End near Bishop's Stortford on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 20, 2021.

Topping the line-up near Little Hadham on the first night will be Happy Mondays, with Ash, The Selecter and The Wedding Present also playing the main stage.

Adam Ant tops the main stage bill on the Saturday night after a set from former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook & The Light.

Cast, Black Grape, Wilko Johnson and The Futureheads are also down to play, while the second stage features DJ sets from Soul II Soul's Jazzie B and Trevor Nelson.

So if you want to know when Happy Mondays and Adam Ant are playing, here are the Sign of the Times Festival 2021 stage times.

Friday, August 20

Main stage:

4pm: Ferocious Dog

Ferocious Dog 5.20pm: The Wedding Present

The Wedding Present 6.40pm: The Selecter

The Selecter 8.05pm: Ash

Ash 9.45pm: Happy Mondays

Second stage (DJs):

3pm: Rhoda Dakar

Rhoda Dakar 5pm: Norman Jay MBE

Norman Jay MBE 7pm: South London Soul Train

South London Soul Train 9pm: Allister Whitehead

Saturday, August 21

Main stage:

Noon: Black Grape

Black Grape 1.15pm: Wilko Johnson

Wilko Johnson 2.30pm: Big Country

Big Country 3.45pm: Alabama 3

Alabama 3 5.10pm: The Futureheads

The Futureheads 6.35pm: Cast

Cast 8pm: Peter Hook & The Light

Peter Hook & The Light 9.45pm: Adam Ant

Second stage (DJs):

Noon: Jon Constantine

Jon Constantine 3pm: Queen Bee

Queen Bee 5.05pm: DJ Diggz

DJ Diggz 6.30pm: Don Letts

Don Letts 8pm: Jazzie B

Jazzie B 9.30pm: Trevor Nelson

Line-up and times subject to change.

For more on the festival, including COVID-19 entry information, visit signofthetimesfestival.co.uk



