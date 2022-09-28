Vintage clothing sales are back at The Forum

A Hertfordshire Vintage Sale will be taking place on Thursday September 29, at The University of Hertfordshire from 10am to 5pm. - Credit: Getty Images/Brand X

If you are looking for an eco-friendly and cost-friendly way to shop, vintage clothing is the way to go.

A Hertfordshire Vintage Sale will be taking place on Thursday September 29, at The University of Hertfordshire from 10am to 5pm.

Vintage clothes have become more and more popular over the years as it cuts down on waste the clothing industry has left by producing clothing quickly through unsustainable means.

Attendees will be able to browse through various styles of affordable clothing from the '70s and onwards.

From jeans, jackets, fleece and more to some classic brands such as Ralph Lauren, Levi's, Tommy, and Nike, everything you will need to make your unique wardrobe will be available.

One University of Hertfordshire student, Ashleigh Wevell, who is excited to attend the event said: “There is just something interesting about vintage clothing. It’s like taking a step back in time while looking good. It’s just fun.”

You can get a free ticket to the event or just show up on the day.