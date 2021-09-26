Published: 6:30 PM September 26, 2021

Hugh Tessier with a recent work 'Self Portrait', left, and sculpture Found, one of a group of sculptures inspired by the human form. - Credit: Supplied by Amanda King

A former Digswell Arts Trust board member and acclaimed sculptor is showcasing work in a new exhibition.

Hugh Tessier celebrates a new direction for local charity, Turn The Tide Arts, with his show of curious structures, pictures and poems to excite the spectator and let them see the world in a new light.

The exhibition, entitled 'Curiosity', features a selection of Hugh’s work including sculpture, lighting, furniture, jewellery and poetry.

Hugh Tessier with a recent work 'Self Portrait' - Credit: Supplied by Amanda King

The show at Stevenage Museum features an opportunity for visitors to bid on works of art and take them home for a small donation to the arts charity.

Former Stevenage Mayor Hugh said: “My work explores the abundance of things usually discarded or rejected, to find new purpose and meaning. 'Curiosity' is describing my journey and I hope you will enjoy trying to see the light and the bite buried out of sight.

"The arts have a vital role in our society to enrich, to play, to laugh and sing. It should not be an exclusive luxury but an inclusive expression of love of living.”

Turn The Tide Arts, based in Stevenage, is a registered UK charity providing free arts opportunities to people in the town and the surrounding areas.

The charity’s work will explore how everyone can make imaginative art from materials in and around their homes.

By shaping discarded, found or nostalgic keepsakes we can all find new meanings and pleasure in making and creating.

Hugh Tessier sculpture Found, one of a group of sculptures inspired by the human form. - Credit: Hugh Tessier

Hugh’s public work includes large sculptures for Stansted Airport, with environmental artist Diane Maclean, for Luton Council and for Wolverhampton City.

His private work spans sculpture and works of art for homes and gardens across the country.

The exhibition will also be a rare opportunity to own a piece of original art by Hugh – the 'Great Take Away'.

In celebration of Stevenage New Town’s 75th birthday, Hugh is literally giving away his work.

For a small donation to Turn The Tide Arts to help fund its future, visitors can bid for their favourite piece. To participate visit www.turnthetidearts.co.uk

Hugh added: “Come have a chat and a tour of the show with me on Saturday, October 2 or Saturday 9th between midday and 3pm.”

Future Turn The Tide projects will include 'Have A Go', inviting local people to come to the charity’s workshop and with Hugh’s help make something creative free of charge for their home or garden.

'Curiosity' will run at Stevenage Museum, in St George's Way, until Saturday, October 9. The museum is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, and Saturday, 10am to 5pm. It is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.



