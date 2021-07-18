News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Musician pulls out of Hatfield music festival after car crash

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 12:10 PM July 18, 2021   
Sam Sweeney has had to pull out of Folk by the Oak in Hatfield after a car crash.

One of the acts due to appear today (Sunday) at a music festival in Hatfield has had to cancel their appearance following a car crash last night.

Folk star Sam Sweeney has had to pull out of Folk by the Oak in the grounds of Hatfield House after being involved in an accident on the way home from a gig at St George's Bristol.

Sam Sweeney has had to pull out of Folk by the Oak in Hatfield due to a car crash.

Sam Sweeney tweeted a picture of his smashed car following the crash with the words: "Truly gutted to have to pull out of @FolkByTheOak today.

"Was involved in a car crash on the way home from my gig at @stgeorgesbris Bristol last night 😣No serious injuries, just battered and bruised, but need to rest and recuperate for a few days. So sorry to let you all down x

Organisers of Folk by the Oak tweeted: "Sam we are absolutely gutted but just so glad you are ok.

"Wishing you a healing, calm and restful few days from all at Folk by the Oak x"

Jack Rutter will replace Sam Sweeney on today's bill at the sold out festival in Hatfield Park.

FBTO tweeted: "News for today's festival - as you may know we're gutted that @sweeneyfiddle can't join us due to a car accident last night (rest up Sam) but the incredible @JackRutterer is joining us instead. Thank you Jack and see you soon!

In another change to the planned line-up, the The Young'uns are unable to perform due to trio member David Eagle testing positive for COVID.

Folk by the Oak 2021 poster designed by Sarah Braithwaite.

In place of the three-time BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners, Folk by the Oak patron Jim Moray will appear on stage instead.

Folk by the Oak patron Jim Moray on stage at Hatfield House.

Folk by the Oak tweeted: "We're sad to share that David Eagle has tested positive for Covid so @theyoungunstrio are no longer able to join us at #fbto21. We wish you a speedy recovery David. Wonderfully our fantastic patron & shining musical talent @jimmoray is going to perform instead!
Thank you Jim 🙏"

The award-winning The Young'uns tweeted: "Sorry to say we’ve had a positive test and so have to pull out of @FolkByTheOak on Sunday big thanks to @jimmoray for stepping in x"


