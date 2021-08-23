Video

Published: 2:15 PM August 23, 2021

You can now sign up to take part in the Run with Willow event at Hatfield House. - Credit: Supplied by Willow

Dust off your running shoes, fasten your laces and Run with Willow in Hatfield this autumn.

Charity supporters are urged to sign up now for the renamed Run with Willow, which will take place on Sunday, October 10, 2021 through the grounds of historic Hatfield House.

Run with Willow is the new name for the Willow 10k organised by the Welwyn Hatfield-based charity, which this week celebrates its 22nd birthday.

Co-founded by former Scotland and Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and wife Megs in 1999 with the help of the Welwyn Hatfield Times, Willow organises 'Special Days' and 'Special Treats' for seriously ill 16 to 40 year olds.

Sign up now for Run with Willow at Hatfield House. - Credit: Supplied by Willow

Run with Willow is the charity's first physical event after a year of virtual fundraising.

"After a year away, Run with Willow is back," said Megs in an Instagram video message.

"Whether you're a fun runner or a competitive runner, Run with Willow has something for you."

This year officials are expanding the annual running event with more races than ever before.

Included in the October 10 programme is a junior 1k, a 5k, a 10k, and even a half marathon, so there's something for everyone from seasoned runners to gentle joggers and even brisk walkers.

Runners taking part in a previous Willow 10k. The event has been renamed Run With Willow and will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on October 10, 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Willow

Former TV sports presenter Bob Wilson said: "We are so thrilled to be returning to Hatfield House. The date is Sunday, October 10.

"We look forward to welcoming Willow supporters we haven't seen for so long."

Hatfield-based Simmons Bakers and Wrights Estate Agents are both supporting the event.

"We're delighted to support Run with Willow," said a Simmons spokesperson.

"It's a great opportunity for people to challenge themselves and support a brilliant charity, making precious memories for seriously ill young adults."

A spokesperson for Wrights said: "There have been so few big public events over the last year that we can't wait for Run with Willow.

"We know that every step counts in helping Willow make more Special Days and Special Treats."

Over the past 22 years, Willow has supported over 17,000 seriously ill 16 to 40 year olds.

If you know someone who is seriously ill and would benefit from a Special Day or a Special Treat, full details of eligibility and how to apply are available at willowfoundation.org.uk



