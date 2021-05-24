Animal lockdown buddy stories wanted! Join RSPCA Southridge for virtual pet show

Published: 7:00 PM May 24, 2021

The RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre is inviting pet owners to get involved with a Virtual Home Pet Show to raise more money for animals in need. - Credit: RSPCA

An animal centre near Potters Bar is looking for your pet lockdown buddy stories.



The RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre is inviting pet owners to get involved with its virtual Home Pet Show to raise money for animals in need.

The RSPCA is hosting an online Virtual Home Pet Show. The event is being held as part of the charity’s Virtual One Fun Day. - Credit: RSPCA

The event is being held as part of the charity’s virtual One Fun Day, which is taking place simultaneously across the network of RSPCA branches and animal centres across England and Wales.

Over 40 Home Pet Shows will take place across the country, culminating in a live final on video calling app Zoom on Saturday, June 19, which will be live streamed as part of One Fun Day.

In addition to the live Home Pet Show final, there will be a day of animal-themed, family-friendly virtual fun to celebrate RSPCA and our lockdown animal friends.

Cathie Ward, from the Southridge centre in Packhorse Lane, Ridge, said: “Since the pandemic started we have had to think differently about how to raise money for our branch and virtual events have worked well for many over the last 15 months.

“For many of us, our pets have been a great source of comfort during the pandemic and now is the opportunity to celebrate them by entering our Virtual Home Pet Show.

"This year we have a special category called 'Lockdown Buddies', which celebrates the special bond between animals and their human friends, or each other, particularly in the last year.

“We can only do all our work with animals in need thanks to the generous support of the public, so by entering your pet you will be helping us continue to be there for animals, especially during these tough times.”

To enter your pet, visit www.rspca.org.uk/onefunday. Each entry costs £2.50.

The RSPCA is also offering a host of virtual activities on June 19, including a tour of RSPCA centres, a sneak peek behind the scenes at a wildlife centre, a ‘tricks lesson’ for your dog and an online quiz.

There are six Home Pet Show classes, plus an art competition, taking place at over 40 sites across the RSPCA network.

They will welcome all pets and their owners, whether they are furry, scaly or feathered, and will focus on an animal’s behaviour, wellbeing and the special bond between pet and their human friend, rather than looks or breed.

Twelve regional winners will be invited to the live final, which will take place on Zoom on Saturday, June 19.

The final will be judged by RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood and RSPCA ambassador Sophie Craig, where organisers will be crowning 2021 Best in Show – the very best pet in all of the land!

The classes on offer:

Best Rescue

The embodiment of why we #adoptdontshop. The RSPCA wants to hear all about what you can achieve together with patience, love and determination.

The embodiment of why we #adoptdontshop. The RSPCA wants to hear all about what you can achieve together with patience, love and determination. Best Trick

A video or link to the trick you both most enjoy to perform together.

A video or link to the trick you both most enjoy to perform together. Best Lockdown Buddies

Celebrating the special bond between animals and their human friends, or each other.

Celebrating the special bond between animals and their human friends, or each other. Golden Oldie

Your much-loved, mature animal friend in their autumn years.

Your much-loved, mature animal friend in their autumn years. Best baby

Here's looking at you, kid. Your best, bonnie baby.

Here's looking at you, kid. Your best, bonnie baby. Peas in a Pod

Pets that look like their owners.

Pets that look like their owners. Animal Artwork

Doodles of your doggy or pictures of your python? Unleash your inner artist for the RSPCA's animal-inspired art show. Ages 0-10, 11-16 and 16+.

A full schedule of events for the RSPCA Virtual One Fun Day will be live at www.rspca.org.uk/onefunday.



